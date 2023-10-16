AvevoRx Experiences Dramatic Growth in First Half of 2023

"Our commitment to providing the very best care and service possible is paramount to our success, and the growth in the number of patients we serve is truly the best measure of whether we are getting quality care right." Tweet this

AvevoRx's growth is being driven by several factors, including:

The company's robust, ongoing investments in its sales and Consumer Advocacy teams

Early wins on several limited distribution drug (LDD) partnerships

Continuous, intentional geographical expansion into key markets nationwide

Strong relationships with healthcare providers allow patient care to be coordinated with speed and simplicity.

Increasing demand for specialty infusion services, as more patients are being treated with complex medications that require specialized care (Grand View Research, 2023).

"We are excited to continue our growth trajectory in the second half of 2023 and beyond. It is refreshing to see the sizeable investments we have made and continue to make pay off," said Lauren Pumphrey, AvevoRx Co-Founder and Vice President of Sales. "Patients and physicians' offices have choices, and we are honored every time someone entrusts us with their care. Our commitment to providing the very best care and service possible is paramount to our success, and the growth in the number of patients we serve is truly the best measure of whether we are getting quality care right."

With regional pharmacies and services now available in 27 states, AvevoRx brings its services to more than 71 percent of the total United States population. The company continues to expand its nursing and clinical footprints as well, having added more than 60 nurses nationwide in just the last twelve months.

"By virtually every metric, we have experienced amazing growth that significantly outpaces market norms. The numbers validate that our model works, that our referral sources and patients see value in us, and that our investments have been good ones," said Eric Hill, Co-Founder of AvevoRx.

