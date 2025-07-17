AvevoRx Inks Limited Distribution Deal for Popular Alpha-1 Drug

"Adding this drug to our existing arsenal of Alpha-1 treatments is an absolute game-changer for a growing number of individuals suffering from this highly treatable disease," said AvevoRx Program Manager Ric Logsdon. Post this

Studies indicate that as many as one in 17 Americans have at least one allele — one of two or more versions of a genetic sequence at a particular region on a chromosome — that's associated with AATD. This is a highly conservative estimate due to common misdiagnoses or patients simply being unaware of their debilitating condition. AvevoRx's limited distribution deal will further help patients by replacing the missing Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) protein, protecting the lungs from further damage and slowing the progression of emphysema and other lung diseases.

"This strategic partnership illustrates our ongoing commitment to helping a growing number of patients to live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives," said Lauren Pumphrey, executive vice president at AvevoRx. "We're pleased to be playing such a central role in this critical healthcare mission."

To administer the drug, AvevoRx will rely heavily on its staff of nurses, which has hundreds of years of combined experience with Alpha-1 proteinase inhibitors, as well as its Patient Advocacy model, which focuses on care through collaboration between the patient, their family, and healthcare providers.

AvevoRx has significantly expanded its geographic reach in recent months, deploying more than 225 company-employed nurses in markets that cover over 85 percent of the U.S. population. AvevoRx began as a startup in Greensboro, N.C., founded by a team of industry veterans with a combined 130 years of experience. By November of that year, it acquired Mid Valley Health Services, a long-established infusion company based in Modesto, Calif. In September 2022, AvevoRx entered an agreement to acquire Access to Care, LLC, an independent home infusion pharmacy in Muncie, Ind. Today, both companies operate under the AvevoRx name. Last year, AvevoRx completed a strategic acquisition of Infupharma, a high-performance community pharmacy based in Hollywood, Fla.

For more information on AvevoRx's treatments for AATD and its distribution of Alpha-1 drugs, as well as its nationwide infusion therapy network, please visit AvevoRx.com.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Richard Kendall, AvevoRx, 1 6193462084, [email protected], https://avevorx.com/

SOURCE AvevoRx