AvevoRx Launches National Nutrition Education and Patient Engagement Initiative, Expands Access for Patients with Complex Nutrition Needs

New digital outreach strategy, educational resources, virtual support offerings, and patient engagement platform aim to connect underserved patients and providers with specialized nutrition expertise nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AvevoRx, a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services, today announced the expansion of a comprehensive nutrition education, outreach, and patient engagement initiative developed to expand access to specialized nutrition support for individuals with complex gastrointestinal (GI) disorders who depend on chronic home parenteral nutrition (HPN). HPN is an alternative method of intravenous feeding when the gastrointestinal tract does not absorb adequate nutrients from the mouth or a feeding tube.

"Too many patients with complex GI disorders struggle to access the specialized care and support they need," said Lauren Pumphrey, co-founder of AvevoRx. "Our goal is to help bridge that gap by creating a national platform that connects patients, caregivers, and providers with trusted expertise, resources, and support. Geography should never be a barrier to specialized nutrition care."

According to industry estimates, tens of thousands of Americans rely on HPN. However, access to specialized care remains uneven, particularly in rural and underserved communities where patients often must travel long distances to reach clinicians experienced in managing these complex disorders and HPN.

AvevoRx's national model is designed to help bridge those gaps through education, care coordination, and virtual access to specialized support regardless of geography. Further, they have developed an at-home intestinal rehabilitation program for their patients with Short Bowel Syndrome on HPN that is unique in the space. AvevoRx offers a 12-week program designed to empower patients and caregivers through education, personalized care, and expert support, with the goal of reducing dependence on HPN and improving quality of life.

"Patients frequently tell us they feel isolated or overwhelmed after diagnosis," said Katie Hall, RD, LDN, CNSC, National Director of Nutrition Services at AvevoRx. "Many don't realize there are resources available to help them manage their condition and improve their quality of life. This program expansion tells patients and families — loud and clear — that they're not alone."

Hall joined AvevoRx in 2024 after more than two decades supporting patients receiving nutrition support therapies. She has helped lead the company's efforts to expand access to specialized care and build a national support model focused on long-term patient success and improved quality of life on HPN.

As part of the initiative, AvevoRx is expanding its digital outreach and educational programming to connect patients and caregivers with trusted information, clinical expertise, and peer support. Future offerings will include webinars, educational events, and other interactive resources designed to help patients navigate life with this complex therapy. The initiative also provides physicians, discharge planners, and nutrition professionals with educational resources and referral tools that simplify access to specialized nutrition services for complex GI patients.

AvevoRx's national nutrition education and patient engagement initiative builds on its growing national platform and longstanding commitment to high-touch, patient-centered care. As one component of the broader effort, the company recently launched a dedicated online nutrition resource platform at avevorxnutrition.com, serving as a central hub for educational content, practical tools, and condition-specific guidance. Integrated with AvevoRx's broader patient engagement strategy, the platform helps patients, caregivers, and providers access trusted information while supporting ongoing communication and education.

"AvevoRx has built its reputation on anticipating patient needs and delivering a level of support that extends far beyond medication delivery," Pumphrey stated. "Whether someone lives in a major metropolitan area or a small rural community, they deserve access to expert guidance and a team that understands the challenges they're facing."

"Our mission is simple," Hall added. "We want to bring the expertise, support, and sense of community directly to patients wherever they are. Technology helps us do that, but at its core, this is still about people helping people."

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are delivered through specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and dedicated support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a group of industry veterans with more than 130 years of combined experience. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina.

To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow AvevoRx on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Richard Kendall, AvevoRx, 1 6193462084, [email protected], https://avevorx.com/

SOURCE AvevoRx