AvevoRx Named No. 10 on 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

"Being ranked No. 10 on the Inc. 5000 is an incredible honor, but what makes me most proud is that we've achieved this while staying true to our mission of putting patients first," said Lauren Pumphrey co-founder at AvevoRx.

She continued, "Our unique infusion model, personalized care approach, and collaborative culture have remained at the heart of everything we do — even as we've grown at an extraordinary pace. I'm so proud of our team for protecting these core principles and continuing to deliver the exceptional, patient-centered care that defines AvevoRx."

The Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

AvevoRx and Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine. The three-day event will feature thought leadership panels, hands-on workshops, and peer networking among the most influential voices in business and entrepreneurship.

The AvevoRx award recognition comes during a year of exceptional growth and performance for the company, including the following key milestones:

Securing exclusive and limited distribution rights for all four FDA-approved drugs that treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) — a rare genetic form of emphysema

Expanding its team of highly experienced infusion nurses to more than 225 company clinicians nationwide

Forming exclusive partnerships with regional and national managed care providers to broaden access to specialty infusion therapies

Achieving 96% year-over-year revenue increase between 2023 and 2024, building on a 230% revenue increase and 540% earnings growth between 2022 and 2023

For the complete list of Inc. 5000 award winners, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

