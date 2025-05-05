AvevoRx Partners with Leading Non-Profit Oley Foundation to Provide Education, Specialized Home-Nutrition Support Therapy to Patients Around U.S.

"For decades, The Oley Foundation has been the go-to national resource for patients, along with their families and caregivers, struggling to address chronic and acute home-nutrition needs," said Eric Hill, co-founder at AvevoRx. Post this

"For decades, The Oley Foundation has been the go-to national resource for patients, along with their families and caregivers, struggling to address chronic and acute home-nutrition needs," said Eric Hill, co-founder at AvevoRx. "It's the perfect match to help us reach an even greater number of patients while supporting the organization's magnificent mission."

Nearly 500,000 Americans receive some kind of specialized nutrition services at home — whether administered through IV or feeding tubes — according to recent studies, a number that is expected to rise dramatically over the next few years. The Oley Foundation CEO Beth Gore, Ph.D., believes recent shortages in home nutrition providers, combined with rising uncertainty in Medicaid and private-insurance coverage options, are making it increasingly difficult for patients to receive the critical care they need.

"This is a pivotal time for home-nutrition patients seeking access to reliable medical information and the specialized care essential to living long, healthy and productive lives," stated Gore, a long-time patient-safety advocate who named CEO at The Oley Foundation two years ago.

Gore added that 100% of corporate contributions to The Oley Foundation go directly toward patient care, a critical benefit given the numerous cost challenges facing today's home-nutrition patient, including recent tariff policy changes that have negative impacts on industry supply chains. "We're immensely appreciative of AvevoRx's support and look forward to partnering with their team on serving our members and their families in the coming year," Gore continued.

AvevoRx's partnership with Oley is just the latest development that underscores the company's commitment to supporting patients with gastrointestinal disorders requiring long-term therapy. Last summer, Katie Hall, RD, CNSC, was named National Director of AvevoRx Nutrition, bringing with her some 22 years of experience in home infusion and metabolic support, many of them in collaboration with various AvevoRx's executive team members.

Since that time, Hall has helped to deliver on the company's ambitious goal of creating a cohesive, patient-centered Home Parenteral Nutrition (HPN) program by leading a host of clinical- and capital-infrastructure investments — including onboarding board certified dietitians, nurses, pharmacists and advocates specializing in home nutrition support, as well as making major upgrades to its clean room facility in California.

The next milestone in AvevoRx's aggressive expansion in the parenteral nutrition space will be this summer, when Hall and her team open a second state-of-the-art pharmaceutical clean room, near the company's central North Carolina headquarters. The USP 897 compliant facility will enable AvevoRx to prepare, ship, and administer customized parenteral nutrition solutions to complex GI patients, making it the first company of its kind to serve all U.S. markets.

"We're well on our way to building the largest and most sought-after clinically driven Home TPN program in the country," stated Hall, who's led AvevoRx's ongoing collaboration with The Oley Foundation and its leadership team. "Our partnership with Oley represents a critical step in that growth. We're thrilled to play a role in their unrivaled commitment to patient safety, health and quality of life."

AvevoRx began as a startup in Greensboro, N.C., founded by a team of industry veterans with 130 years of combined experience. By November of that year, it acquired Mid Valley Health Services, a long-established infusion company based in Modesto, Calif. In September 2022, AvevoRx entered an agreement to acquire Access to Care, LLC, an independent home infusion pharmacy in Muncie, Ind. Today, both companies operate under the AvevoRx name.

More information on the company and its investment in specialized home-nutrition therapy, as well as its significant financial growth, is available at AvevoRx.com.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

About The Oley Foundation

The Oley Foundation is a non-profit home nutrition therapy community and advocacy group. The organization's mission is to enrich the lives of those living with home IV nutrition or tube feeding through advocacy, education, community and innovation. The Oley Foundation envisions a world where patients are united, supported and empowered to thrive on home nutrition support. More information is available at www.oley.org.

Media Contact

Richard Kendall, AvevoRx, 1 6193462084, [email protected], www.avevorx.com

SOURCE AvevoRx