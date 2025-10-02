AvevoRx Ranked No. 3 Overall in 2025 Triad Business Journal's Fast 50 Awards

"Earning a top-three ranking in the Fast 50 for a second straight year is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team," said Eric Hill, co-founder at AvevoRx. Post this

"Earning a top-three ranking in the Fast 50 for a second straight year is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team," said Eric Hill, co-founder at AvevoRx. "Our growth reflects our patient-first philosophy and our ability to partner with healthcare providers nationwide to deliver personalized infusion care when and where it's needed most."

The Fast 50 announcement comes on the heels of another industry award recognizing AvevoRx's exponential growth. Last month, the company received a No. 10 ranking in the 2025 Inc. 5000 — one of the most prestigious awards available for fast-growing private companies — marking the second consecutive year AvevoRx has been ranked in the national program.

The Triad Fast 50, presented annually by the Triad Business Journal, celebrates high-growth private companies based in the Greensboro–Winston-Salem–High Point area. To qualify, companies must be private, for-profit, headquartered in the Triad, have completed at least three full fiscal years, and have generated at least $2 million in revenue in the most recent fiscal year.

Rankings for the Fast 50 are determined by the accounting firm Smith Leonard, which verifies financial data and applies a formula that weights both absolute dollar growth and percentage growth over a three-year period.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Triad Business Journal

The Triad Business Journal is the source for local business news, research and events in the 12-county Triad region of North Carolina, including the cities of Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem and Guilford, Forsyth and Alamance counties.

Media Contact

Richard Kendall, AvevoRx, 1 6193462084, [email protected], https://avevorx.com/

SOURCE AvevoRx