AvevoRx Ranked No. 401 on 2026 Inc. 5000, Earns Third Consecutive Recognition Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Being recognized by Inc. three years in a row is an incredible honor because it reflects the trust our patients, providers, and manufacturer partners place in us, and the extraordinary commitment of our employees who deliver personalized care every day," said Lauren Pumphrey, co-founder at AvevoRx. Post this

"Being recognized by Inc. three years in a row is an incredible honor because it reflects much more than financial growth," said Lauren Pumphrey, co-founder at AvevoRx. "It reflects the trust our patients, providers, and manufacturer partners place in us, and the extraordinary commitment of our employees who deliver personalized care every day."

Founded in 2021, AvevoRx has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing companies in the specialty infusion pharmacy industry. Through continued investments in pharmacy infrastructure, clinical expertise, managed care relationships and patient engagement, the company now serves approximately 97 percent of the U.S. population while continuing to expand access to complex infusion therapies nationwide.

The rankings cap another year of sustained national growth during which AvevoRx expanded its geographic footprint, strengthened strategic partnerships and launched new patient-focused programs. Following are just some of the company's accomplishments over the past year:

Expanded National Pharmacy Infrastructure. AvevoRx significantly broadened its geographic footprint by adding advanced clean-room pharmacy operations in Austin, Texas, and Metro Atlanta, increasing dispensing capacity and strengthening patient access across two of the nation's fastest-growing healthcare markets.





Expanded into the Northeast Through Acquisition. The company completed its acquisition of Sunrise Rx, establishing a stronger operational presence throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New Hampshire while creating a foundation for continued expansion across the Northeast.





Strengthened Strategic Industry Partnerships. AvevoRx was selected as a network specialty pharmacy supporting the nationwide launch of Kedrion Biopharma's QIVIGY®, further reinforcing its reputation as a trusted specialty pharmacy partner for manufacturers introducing innovative therapies.





Launched New Patient Advocacy and Education Programs. The company expanded its nationally recognized Alpha-1 Advocacy Program, introducing additional patient education resources, physician outreach initiatives, genetic testing support, and advocacy services designed to improve outcomes for patients with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency. AvevoRx also launched a comprehensive national nutrition education and patient engagement initiative to better serve patients requiring home parenteral nutrition and other complex nutrition therapies.

"This recognition validates the long-term strategy we've pursued since AvevoRx was founded," said Robin Johnson, chief financial officer at AvevoRx. "Ranking among the fastest-growing private companies in America — and earning recognition as one of the nation's top healthcare companies — reflects the investments we've made in our people, pharmacy infrastructure, clinical excellence and the high-touch patient experience that differentiates AvevoRx."

Today, AvevoRx combines a rapidly expanding national pharmacy network with experienced infusion nurses, pharmacists, reimbursement specialists and patient advocates who work collaboratively to deliver personalized care in home, ambulatory and alternate-site settings. The company's continued investments in technology, pharmacy infrastructure and clinical support enable it to deliver a uniquely high-touch model while expanding access to specialty infusion therapies nationwide.

The complete 2026 Inc. 5000 rankings, company profiles, and searchable database are available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on delivering the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are delivered through specialized pharmacy locations, experienced field nurses and dedicated support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Founded in 2021 by a group of industry veterans with more than 130 years of combined experience, AvevoRx is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow AvevoRx on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Richard Kendall, AvevoRx, 1 6193462084, [email protected], https://avevorx.com/

SOURCE AvevoRx