AvevoRx Ranks 581 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

The Inc. 5000 provides a data-driven look at the most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses according to the percentage revenue growth of a company from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. Of the companies on the 2024 list, AvevoRx ranked 581 out of 5,000.

"We are thankful to have an amazing team constantly delivering phenomenal patient care. That is the core of our sustained growth," said Eric Hill, Co-Founder of AvevoRx. "The trust that we have attained from our patients and physician partners is something we hope to continue to earn every single day, well into the future."

As it grows, AvevoRx remains focused on providing the same speed, service, and simplicity that have enabled the company to gain prominence in the industry.

"Achieving this level of growth has been a direct result of our dedication and teamwork," said Lauren Pumphrey, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President. "This ranking highlights our success and reflects the strong partnerships and trust we've built with patients and physicians."

Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and have generated revenue by March 31, 2020. They must also be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent by December 31, 2023. The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. For more information, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

To learn more about AvevoRx, visit www.AvevoRx.com.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

