AvevoRx Reaffirms Commitment to Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) Deficiency Patients with Investments in Advocacy and Disease Management Services

Since first announcing its entry into the Alpha-1 market a year ago, AvevoRx has expanded its national footprint to 26 states and has reached limited distribution agreements for the leading Alpha-1 drugs. This class of intravenous biologicals is derived from human plasma and is used to treat a rare form of congenital emphysema, often caused by a patient's Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Of the four drugs in this class currently approved for use in the U.S., AvevoRx now dispenses and administers three: Glassia®, Aralast®, and Zemaira®.

The prevalence of AAT deficiency is relatively low and largely confined to individuals of European descent. According to the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 1 in 1,500 to 1 in 3,500 individuals may have the condition. Though it is considered rare, the NIH estimates that 80,000 to 100,000 individuals in the United States have a severe deficiency of AAT, suggesting that the disease is under-recognized.

These figures could be behind larger pharmacies deciding to cut back on investments that support a relatively small patient population. For independent specialty pharmacies like AvevoRx, these figures present an opportunity to expand investments in the underserved Alpha-1 community; this includes access to patient support groups, advocacy resources, and dedicated customer service professionals who understand how to manage an AAT deficiency.

"With more than 150 years of dedicated Alpha-1 expertise combined, the AvevoRx teams provide a greater selection of services than many larger pharmacies can. We can also prioritize adaptability and personalized patient experiences," stated Ric Logsdon, Alpha-1 program manager for AvevoRx. "As we further operationalize our commitment to these treatments, we proudly address a critical need within the community while enhancing how we deliver care."

Testing for Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency is encouraged for those at high risk of inheriting this disorder through a physician or conducted anonymously. For more information, visit Alpha1.org.

AvevoRx delivers speed, service, and simplicity to patients needing specialty infusion treatments in 26 states, or as much as 70 percent of the U.S. population. Visit AvevoRx.com for more information.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a bespoke, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

