AvevoRx Secures Limited Distribution Agreement for Alpha-1 Proteinase Inhibitor Zemaira®

"The Alpha-1 community is in critical need of more treatment options, and being able to answer that charge while adding another drug and service offering in this space is very rewarding."

AvevoRx has rapidly expanded its geographic footprint in 2023 and has concurrently strengthened its clinical offerings to ensure as many patients as possible have access to the treatments and therapies they need. Founded in 2021 by a team of industry veterans, AvevoRx's management team has more than 100 years of combined expertise in Alpha-1 therapeutics and infusion services.

AvevoRx currently holds licenses in 26 states across the country. Visit AvevoRx.com for more information.

Zemaira is manufactured by CSL Behring LLC. For more information, visit Zemaira.com.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a bespoke, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients facing various complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies for patients with short-term therapeutic needs on a regional basis. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

