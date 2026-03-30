AvevoRx Selected as a Network Specialty Pharmacy for Nationwide Launch of Kedrion's QIVIGY® IVIG Therapy

"This is an exciting milestone for AvevoRx and the hundreds of thousands of patients we serve," said Phil Rielly, co-founder at AvevoRx. Post this

"This is an exciting milestone for AvevoRx and the hundreds of thousands of patients we serve," said Phil Rielly, co-founder at AvevoRx. "Being a part of the launch of QIVIGY reflects the strength of our clinical model, our national reach, and our commitment to ensuring patients nationwide have timely access to critical therapies."

QIVIGY is indicated for the treatment of adults with primary humoral immunodeficiency, an immune system disorder in which the body is unable to produce enough effective antibodies — or immunoglobulins — to fight infections. The new drug represents Kedrion's first fully proprietary IVIG therapy and is being distributed nationwide through the company's integrated global network designed to ensure long-term product consistency, quality, and supply reliability.

AvevoRx will integrate QIVIGY into its growing portfolio of specialty infusion therapies, further expanding its capacity to support patients with complex, chronic conditions that require high-touch clinical care. AvevoRx's participation in manufacturer-led distribution networks allows the company to provide early patient access to newly approved therapies, strengthen relationships with leading biopharmaceutical companies, and continue building its reputation for clinical excellence in high-touch patient populations.

"This addition strengthens our ability to deliver IVIG therapies safely and efficiently across home, ambulatory, and clinical settings," said Colleen Stugard, vice president of industry relations at AvevoRx. "Our team is purpose-built to manage complex biologics, and we are proud to help ensure patients and providers have reliable access to QIVIGY as demand for immunoglobulin therapies continues to grow."

AvevoRx's model combines a nationwide pharmacy and infusion infrastructure, a highly specialized nursing team, and a patient advocacy approach that prioritizes coordination between patients, providers, and caregivers. As part of its onboarding into the QIVIGY network, AvevoRx is working on clinical education, nurse training, and patient support programs to ensure seamless adoption and continuity of care.

The addition of QIVIGY further reinforces AvevoRx's rapid national expansion and its position as a trusted partner for biopharmaceutical manufacturers launching specialty therapies through targeted distribution strategies. Today, AvevoRx's expanding national platform reaches approximately 97% of the U.S. population, enabling rapid, reliable access to complex infusion therapies across nearly the entire country.

About QIVIGY®

QIVIGY® (immune globulin intravenous, human-kthm) is a 10% immune globulin (Ig) liquid indicated for the treatment of adults with primary humoral immunodeficiency. The therapy is part of Kedrion Biopharma's expanding portfolio of plasma-derived products designed to address rare and chronic conditions.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are delivered through specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and dedicated support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a group of industry veterans with more than 130 years of combined experience. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina.

To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow AvevoRx on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Richard Kendall, AvevoRx, 1 6193462084, [email protected], https://avevorx.com/

SOURCE AvevoRx