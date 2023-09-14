AvevoRx Signs Agreement for Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Drug CUVITRU®

"Adding CUVITRU to our portfolio of treatment options helps address the needs of a patient population that requires or benefits from receiving treatments subcutaneously. Meeting and supporting patients where they are, to maximize their comfort, safety, and effectiveness, remain our top priorities." Tweet this

"Being able to offer patients with increasingly diverse treatment needs the widest range of drug therapy options possible, has been a focus of our development and expansion," said Eric Hill, co-founder of AvevoRx. "This latest deal with Takeda allows us to further deliver on that goal. It's a testament to the clinical and management programs our teams have built and continue to refine."

Added Justin Dent, national director of pharmacy operations for AvevoRx, "Adding CUVITRU to our portfolio of treatment options helps address the needs of a patient population that requires or benefits from receiving treatments subcutaneously. Meeting and supporting patients where they are, to maximize their comfort, safety, and effectiveness, remain our top priorities."

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a bespoke, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients facing various complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies for patients with short-term therapeutic needs on a regional basis. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

