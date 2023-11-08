AvevoRx Welcomes Denise Stechman as its New Regional Director of Managed Care

"I have an innate passion for helping people. Pharmacy offered me the chance to do everything I love – building relationships, working with payors large and small, and serving the most vulnerable patient populations to get the care they need." Post this

She holds a Master of Arts in Judicial Management and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice (Pre-Law) from the University of Nevada at Reno, where she now lives.

"I have an innate passion for helping people and took an interest in healthcare and law very early on," says Ms. Stechman. "Pharmacy offered me the chance to do everything I love – building relationships, working with payors large and small, and serving the most vulnerable patient populations to get the care they need. I am grateful to join a team that shares these values and is as obsessed as I am with simplifying the patient experience."

"Our growth over the past year has been rapid, and we continuously see opportunities to partner with additional managed care plans in Western markets," said Eric Hill, co-founder of AvevoRx. "Denise's experience and focused leadership over this area ensures that we can build out a team to support new contracts for years to come and help reach as many patients as possible. A robust portfolio of managed care partners helps boost the level of service and simplicity we can offer them and payors alike."

AvevoRx currently holds licenses in 26 states across the country. Visit AvevoRx.com for more information.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a bespoke, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients facing various complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies for patients with short-term therapeutic needs on a regional basis. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

