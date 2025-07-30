Avex Music Group and S10 Achieve Breakout Chart Successes in First Half of 2025 Under The Leadership of CEO Brandon Silverstein

"It's exciting to see the hard work of our artists, writers, and producers resonate at such a high level across both the charts and the global stage," said Silverstein. "In just a few short months since forming AMG, our artists have seen extraordinary success on the charts and on the road." Post this

On the Avex/S10 management front, Puerto Rican star Myke Towers is currently on an international tour in support of his new album Island Boyz, which dropped July 17th and debuted at No. 2 on Spotify's Global Album Debuts chart. Rising J-pop boy band ONE OR EIGHT became the first of their J-pop boy group to break into the U.S. Mediabase Top 40 with their hit "DTSM". This milestone comes on the heels of their exciting new deal with Atlantic Records, marking a defining step in their global rise. Avex's XG made a bold U.S. debut at Coachella this year and also headlined their first world tour, The First Howl, with audiences totaling 400,000 in 18 countries. In addition, S10 has expanded its management roster, adding three new artists as part of its continued growth.

"It's exciting to see the hard work of our artists, writers, and producers resonate at such a high level across both the charts and the global stage," said Silverstein. "In just a few short months since forming AMG, our artists have seen extraordinary success on the charts and on the road."

Founded in 1988, Avex has grown into a powerhouse of the global entertainment industry with an employee base of more than 1,500 employees, 40+ labels, and 10 offices worldwide. With a diverse portfolio spanning talent management, music publishing, live touring, cutting-edge marketing, expansive distribution, and more, Avex is at the forefront of shaping today's entertainment landscape. In 2024 alone, the company achieved a remarkable milestone, generating nearly $1 billion USD in revenue, underscoring its significant influence in the industry. The company is also home to Avex Artist Academy, an entertainment school for thousands of future artists, performers and creators in a number of cities across Japan, with a full time scouting team that auditions more than 10,000 candidates annually.

Avex Music Group's global momentum reflects its commitment to innovation and artist development across genres and borders.

ABOUT AVEX MUSIC GROUP

Avex Music Group (AMG) is the global music division of Avex Inc. (TYO: 7860), one of the world's leading entertainment companies, founded in Japan by Max Matsuura—widely credited as the founder of J-Pop. Headquartered in Tokyo and Los Angeles, and led by CEO Brandon Silverstein, AMG oversees Avex's international strategy and global priorities across music publishing, recorded music, studio operations, and artist management through the world-renowned S10 Entertainment.

Avex globally operates across music, animation, live entertainment, merchandise, and more—employing over 1,500 people and generating more than $1 billion annually. The company represents over 150 groups on its label, manages more than 500 artists, and produces tours in Japan and Asia for global superstars including Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber. Known for launching international acts like XG and ONE OR EIGHT, Avex is powered by world-class training academies and creative infrastructure. Avex Academy, the company's premier talent development program, nurtures thousands of aspiring artists through five Avex Youth Studios and four Avex Artist Academies across Tokyo and major cities nationwide, supported by a dedicated scouting team that hosts annual tryouts for more than 10,000 candidates.

AMG brings Avex's creative and commercial vision to life on a global scale—bridging East and West through music and culture.

Media Contact

John Vlautin, Avex Music Group, 1 818-763-9800, [email protected], https://avex.com/jp/en/

SOURCE Avex Music Group