Avex Music Group CEO Brandon Silverstein Signs Elkan, Drake and Rihanna Producer, and Launches Toibox by Elkan, a JV Publishing Company

In addition to publishing Elkan's catalog, the Avex team will collaborate closely with Elkan, his longtime manager Kasual Kas, and business partner Kristina Mazzola, to identify and develop a new wave of writers and artists through the Toibox venture.

"Elkan is without a doubt one of the most talented and successful new producers in music today," said Silverstein. "In addition to some very exciting projects of his own, Elkan has identified a number of key creatives to build Toibox with. We're thrilled to be in business with such a promising visionary in Elkan, and I have tremendous belief in Kasual Kas, who continues to prove himself to be a real visionary in this business."

Elkan, who most recently produced Drake's #1 global hit "Nokia," was also a writer and producer on Rihanna's hugely anticipated new single "Friend of Mine" from the upcoming SMURFS movie soundtrack. Over the years, he has also worked with such artists as Metro Boomin, Lecrae, among others. He began his production career in Freetown, Sierra Leone after an uncle introduced him to FL Studio, eventually earning early support from Metro Boomin and Lil Baby. He later contributed to Lecrae's GRAMMY Award-winning album Church Clothes 4 and is currently signed to Atlantic Records as an artist.

"I wake up every day with the same mission in mind, 'making the world dance,'" said Elkan. "The future is now no one's ready for what 2030 will sound like. Toibox is the future."

Elkan's business management is overseen by Gary Fuhrman and his teams at GF Capital and TAG Associates, while legal representation is handled by Kwame Kandekore and the Kandekore Law team.

ABOUT AVEX MUSIC GROUP

Avex Music Group (AMG) is the Los Angeles-based global music company backed by Japanese entertainment giant Avex (TYO: 7860). Formed in 2025 and led by CEO Brandon Silverstein, AMG encompasses a music publishing operation, record label, and an extensive studio complex. AMG clients are among the world's most successful hitmakers, playing roles in huge global hit songs by Drake (Elkan), Rihanna (Elkan) Tate McRae (Grant Boutin) and many others. The company also plays a vital role in developing Japanese talent on a global level, including such artists on the rise as ONE OR EIGHT.

