Avex Music Group Forges Global Distribution Deal with The Orchard

"As we continue to expand Avex's presence around the world, having a distribution partner that has a powerful global footprint is critical. Brad Navin has built a best-in-class company with expertise in every area to help us grow our artists' fanbases all around the world." Brandon Silverstein

The first new music expected to be released under the deal will be music from We The Band, who also serve as Justin Bieber's longtime backup band.

"Avex is a significant global player and we are delighted to partner with them on their future output. We're looking forward to working with Brandon and the entire Avex Music Group team on an amazing schedule of releases for 2026," saidBrad Navin, CEO of The Orchard. "This alliance will ensure that Avex's diverse and exciting catalog reaches a wider international audience than ever before, leveraging The Orchard's extensive global distribution network and expertise in local market development."

Founded in 1988, Avex has grown into a powerhouse of the global entertainment industry with an employee base of more than 1,500 employees, 40+ labels, and 10 offices worldwide. With a diverse portfolio spanning talent management, music publishing, live touring, cutting-edge marketing, expansive distribution, and more, Avex is at the forefront of shaping today's entertainment landscape. In 2024 alone, the company achieved a remarkable milestone, generating nearly $1 billion USD in revenue, underscoring its significant influence in the industry. The company is also home to Avex Artist Academy, an entertainment school for thousands of future artists, performers and creators in a number of cities across Japan, with a full time scouting team that auditions more than 10,000 candidates annually.

ABOUT AVEX MUSIC GROUP

Avex Music Group (AMG) is the global music division of Avex Inc. (TYO: 7860), one of the world's leading entertainment companies. Headquartered in Tokyo and Los Angeles, the company is led by CEO Brandon Silverstein, who oversees the global music group and also serves as a board member and equity partner. AMG specializes in music publishing, recorded music, studio operations, catalog and company acquisitions, as well as artist management through the world-renowned S10 Entertainment.

Avex Inc. operates globally across music, animation, live entertainment, merchandise, and more—employing over 1,500 people and generating $1B+ annually. The company represents 150+ groups, manages over 500 artists, and produces tours in Japan and Asia for global superstars like Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber. Known for launching international acts like XG and ONE OR EIGHT, Avex is powered by world-class training academies and creative infrastructure. Its premier talent program, Avex Academy, develops thousands of aspiring artists through studios and academies across Tokyo and other major cities, supported by a national scouting team that auditions over 10,000 candidates annually.

AMG brings Avex's creative and commercial vision to life on a global scale—bridging East and West through music and culture.

ABOUT THE ORCHARD

The Orchard is a full-service music distribution company operating in 50+ cities worldwide. The Orchard's comprehensive artist & label services offering harnesses innovative technology, transparent data analysis, and expertise to reach fans and grow audiences. Offerings include digital and physical sales and marketing, advertising, brand partnerships, rights management, video monetization, sync, collaborator splits and royalty accounting, publishing administration, D2C, neighboring rights, and more. Championed by an exceptional community of music lovers and experts, The Orchard empowers creators and entrepreneurs to grow and adapt in the dynamic, global industry.

Media Contact

John Vlautin, Avex Music Group, 1 818-763-9800, [email protected], https://avex.com/jp/en/

SOURCE Avex Music Group