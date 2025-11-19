Avex Music Group Launches Artist Advisor Services, A Bold New Model for Artist Empowerment

"Superstar artists are the CEOs of their brands - true entrepreneurs who require financial backing for new ventures as well as support and infrastructure for their core business," said AMG CEO Brandon Silverstein Post this

"Our industry is constantly evolving, and the needs of the world's top artists are changing right along with it," said Silverstein. "These superstar artists are the CEOs of their brands - true entrepreneurs who require financial backing for new ventures as well as support and infrastructure for their core business. Artist Advisor Services is an advisory model designed for the artists who are shaping global culture, who are experts in every area of their business, who feel they have outgrown the traditional artist-manager relationship, and need a silent partner behind them who can support their vision."

Artist Advisor Services offers top artists comprehensive strategic support under a flexible and a la carte model, which can operate under a traditional commission structure, a retainer, or a hybrid approach.

Unlike traditional management, this model positions the artist as the CEO of their enterprise and the primary decision-maker with the support of the Artist Advisor Services team which provides strategic counsel, executional support, and resources on demand and on an a la carte basis. Anchored by a board of senior leaders and category experts across recorded music, publishing, touring, film/TV, global brand partnerships, marketing, technology, finance, and more, Artist Advisor Services ensures best-in-class guidance across every dimension of the artist's business, including creative direction, release strategy, brand building, and venture development. The division will offer territory-specific expertise across global markets, drawing on Avex's roots in Asia and its decades-long rise into one of the world's most influential music and entertainment companies.

Artist Advisor Services is expected to officially launch with its first clients in early 2026. The new entity will operate as a division of Avex Music Group, which will fund and support the initiative as part of its broader strategy to empower global artists.

