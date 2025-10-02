Avex Music Group Signs Hitmaker Kamal Wilson Following Kehlani's #1 "Folded"

"Kamal represents everything we believe in at Avex — global talent, creativity, and cultural impact. We're excited to support him as he continues shaping the sound of today and tomorrow." - Brandon Silverstein, CEO Avex Music Group Post this

"Kamal represents everything we believe in at Avex — global talent, creativity, and cultural impact," said Silverstein. "His ability to craft timeless records while connecting deeply with artists is exactly the type of energy we want to champion. We're excited to support him as he continues shaping the sound of today and tomorrow."

Kamal Wilson commented: "I'm thrilled to have the global team at Avex behind me as I continue to grow as a songwriter and artist."

The effort to bring Kamal into the Avex fold was led by Nevin Sanitsky, Director of A&R with additional help from Brennen Bryant, Senior Director of A&R at Avex Music Group. The signing reinforces Avex Music Group's strategy of aligning with world-class writers, producers and artists across the U.S. and Japan and breaking them on the global stage.

Avex Music Group's music publishing division is in the midst of a particularly successful period. Avex writer Grant Boutin is a co-writer on Tate McRae's instant smash, "TIT FOR TAT," as well as her hits "Sports Car" and "Revolving Door." Boutin also co-wrote "Lose My Mind" by Don Toliver and Doja Cat, a highlight of this summer's F1 soundtrack. Drake's "What Did I Miss?" produced by AMG's Elyas and "Nokia" produced by AMG's Elkan, both reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Elkan also is a producer on Travis Scott's JACKBOYS 2, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart and Rihanna's hit single "Friend of Mine." And Avex writer and We The Band member Harv is a producer and writer on Justin Bieber's Swag which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard charts.

ABOUT AVEX MUSIC GROUP

Avex Music Group (AMG) is the global music company of Avex Inc. (TYO: 7860), one of the world's leading entertainment companies. Avex was founded in Japan by Max Matsuura—widely credited as the creator of J-Pop—and has since grown into a diversified powerhouse spanning music, animation, live entertainment, merchandise, and digital ventures.

Headquartered in Los Angeles and Tokyo, AMG is led by CEO Brandon Silverstein and drives Avex's international strategy across recorded music, publishing, artist management, and creative studio operations. Together with its flagship partner S10 Entertainment, AMG has been behind some of the world's biggest records—delivering over 26 No. 1 songs and generating hundreds of billions of streams across global platforms.

Today, Avex employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and generates over $1 billion annually. The company represents more than 150 groups, manages over 500 artists, and has produced tours in Japan and Asia for global superstars including Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber. Known for breaking international acts like XG and ONE OR EIGHT, Avex also operates world-class development programs—Avex Academy and Avex Youth Studios—that audition over 10,000 aspiring artists annually and develop the next generation of global talent.

AMG extends Avex's creative and commercial vision to the world stage—bridging East and West and positioning Avex as a true international powerhouse in music and culture.

