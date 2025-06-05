Avex Music Group Signs Justin Bieber's Band and Longtime Collaborators, We The Band

"Harv and Tay's vision, and We The Band's genuine talent, made it clear this was something special with real potential," said Brandon Silverstein Post this

"Through my friendships and conversations with both the band and Justin, I saw how much they believe in and inspire each other—not just as collaborators, but as people," said Silverstein. "Harv and Tay's vision, and the band's genuine talent, made it clear this was something special with real potential. That energy sparked something in me and the Avex team. We're genuinely excited about what's ahead."

We The Band is currently finalizing their debut album at Avex Studios in Los Angeles. The project will spotlight the band's unique sonic identity, honed through years of collaboration both as performers and creators. The album will feature a number of special guest appearances and is set for release later this year.

"This has been a dream of ours for many years now," said We The Band. "To create our own music that represents who we are as musicians with the support of a global powerhouse like Avex is incredibly exciting for all of us. We can't wait for our fans to hear what we've been working on."

