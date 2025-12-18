AVIA Announces Additional Health Systems for Agentic AI Collaborative; Launches New Offering to Address Primary Care Challenges

"With AVIA Nexus, we've seen the power of collaboration firsthand. The launch of AVIA Nexus Catalyst will help health systems more quickly optimize their technology and support solution companies in enhancing their products to better serve those systems," said Clay Holderman, CEO of AVIA. Post this

In October, AVIA announced the first cohort of Nexus Collaborative Agentic AI, designed to help health systems responsibly adopt Agentic AI to reshape operations, strengthen the workforce, and improve patient access and outcomes. Recognizing the transformative potential of this work, a second cohort of seven health systems across the United States has joined this Collaborative, including Beacon Health System, LifeBridge Health, and Rush University System for Health.

This group will continue AVIA's dual-track approach, combining systemwide strategy with practical, department-level application. Through the Global Track, participating organizations will collaboratively examine the strategic, ethical, and governance considerations necessary to scale Agentic AI safely and effectively. At the same time, Application Tracks will bring together operational leaders to focus on the high-impact areas of the revenue cycle, patient access and outcomes, and patient communications, ensuring that organizations translate enterprise strategy into real-world, measurable use cases.

AVIA Expands Nexus Offerings with the Launch of Nexus Catalyst

AVIA is launching AVIA Nexus Catalyst, a 12-week program starting early 2026 that unites health systems and solution providers to tackle critical challenges, co-create actionable frameworks, and accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions.

Through virtual sessions, peer working groups, and expert guidance, participants gain practical tools to drive operational efficiencies and make informed decisions. The first program, powered by Lumeris, will focus on primary care, helping systems explore how Agentic AI can unlock financial and operational efficiencies.

"With AVIA Nexus, we've seen the power of collaboration firsthand.The launch of AVIA Nexus Catalyst will help health systems more quickly optimize their technology and support solution companies in enhancing their products to better serve those systems," said Clay Holderman, CEO of AVIA.

AVIA's growing offerings and extensive relationships with solution companies, such as Lumeris, affirm the commitment to delivering real-world value and shaping next-generation operating models for healthcare systems.

About AVIA

As the nation's leading digital transformation partner for health systems, AVIA empowers healthcare leaders with the strategic insights, proven tools, and expert guidance needed to drive better clinical outcomes, operational efficiencies, and financial performance. Through AVIA's two-sided Network, health systems gain access to results-driven consulting and collaborative solutions to tackle the industry's most pressing challenges with confidence. Learn more about AVIA at aviahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

