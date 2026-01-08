AVIA Expands Nexus in Autonomous Enterprise and Connected Care Collaboratives

"We're helping health systems orchestrate a bold vision of connected care anywhere through the use of emerging intelligent technologies, new sites of care and innovative care models to reach more patients without straining their operations," said Clay Holderman, CEO, AVIA. Post this

Challenging the Industry to Eliminate Documentation Burden

Nearly half of healthcare providers (42%) cite poor system integration and a lack of interoperability as key drivers of duplicate records, fueling unnecessary documentation and draining clinical capacity.* The 100 Million Hour Challenge is free of charge to encourage health systems to pledge to eliminate unnecessary and unproductive work across healthcare over the next 14 years. For more information or to start the process of eliminating sludge, visit aviahealth.com/challenge.

And for health systems that want to adopt a more structured vision for autonomous enterprise, the Zero Documentation Nexus Collaborative will help systematically remove workflow sludge, unlock trapped capacity, and redirect workforce time to higher-value work, delivering measurable financial and operational gains without increases in headcount. Co-designed with 10 leading health system CFOs and COOs, including Joe Moscola, Former EVP, Strategy & Operations at Northwell Health and AVIA Advisor, and Richa Gupta, Former COO at Rush Medical Group and AVIA Advisor.

At the center of these efforts is a clear operational goal: a hospital with zero documentation.

"Ultimately, this work is about giving clinicians and care teams back the time and energy to focus on patients—not paperwork," said Moscola. "This is a practical moonshot that can fundamentally reshape hospital operations."

Powering connected care anywhere through intelligent tools, unifying the care experiences and innovative care models

To help health systems respond to challenges like workforce shortages, unsustainable cost escalation, evolving consumer expectations for convenient access, the need to serve broader geographies, and the growing complexity of patient needs across sites of care, AVIA has launched the Connected Care Anywhere Nexus Collaborative.

"Connected Care Anywhere is our offering to workforce shortages, access challenges, and growing care complexity. Through this Nexus Collaborative, we're helping health systems orchestrate a bold vision of connected care anywhere through the use of emerging intelligent technologies, new sites of care and innovative care models to reach more patients without straining their operations," said Clay Holderman, CEO, AVIA.

By enabling intelligent, connected care ecosystems, the Connected Care Anywhere Nexus Collaborative helps health systems expand access through hybrid care models and connected devices, driving more proactive, higher-quality care while optimizing operations, supporting sustainable growth, and improving outcomes.

