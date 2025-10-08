AVIA Launches Agentic AI Collaborative with Ten Leading Health Systems

"By bringing together leading health systems and solution innovators, this Agentic AI cohort will bridge the gap between ambition and execution, creating scalable models for a hybrid human-AI workforce." -- Clay Holderman, CEO, AVIA Post this

This new Nexus Collaborative brings together ten pioneering health systems in its first cohort, with a second cohort set to launch later this fall in response to strong market demand. The first ten include:

Bon Secours Mercy Health

Boston Children's Hospital

Children's Wisconsin

Froedtert ThedaCare Health

Legacy Health

MedStar Health

Moffitt Cancer Center

"Healthcare leaders recognize the transformative potential of Agentic AI, but many remain early in their adoption journey," said Clay Holderman, AVIA, CEO. "By bringing together leading health systems and solution innovators, this cohort will bridge the gap between ambition and execution, creating scalable models for a hybrid human-AI workforce."

"It is absolutely critical that we remain at the forefront of the digital evolution happening in health care," William Sheahan, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, MedStar Health, and Executive Director, MedStar Institute for Innovation said. "As part of AVIA's Nexus Collaborative, we not only improve our own ability to shape the future of patient care, but we can also generate opportunities and solutions that benefit our peers in this cohort and beyond."

This AVIA Nexus has a unique dual-track model that starts with the Global Track, where participants will explore strategy, ethics, governance, and scaling of Agentic AI for their systems.

In parallel, the Application Tracks include department-specific working groups focused on:

Nursing Clinical Support,

Customer Service and Contact Centers, and

Patient Experience

"We have been part of the AVIA Nexus collaboratives on Generative Artificial Intelligence and Regulatory Readiness to ensure that we have the proper foundation to responsibly use AI throughout the healthcare system and to enable us to have the right conversations with the right people about the changes happening at the policy and regulatory levels, respectively," said Bradley Cotty, Chief Digital Officer/President of Inception Health, the Digital Health Affiliate of Froedtert ThedaCare Health. "With AVIA's newest offering, the Nexus Collaborative on Agentic AI, we are eager to continue our work with them as they push the envelope to better support our patients through the digital transformation of health systems."

To date, AVIA has partnered with more than 45 leading health systems to develop, test, and scale AI initiatives and establish a National GenAI Collaborative. The launch of the Agentic AI Nexus Collaborative underscores AVIA's broader commitment to help health systems harness AI responsibly and effectively, addressing the issues that matter most to their leaders.

The next AVIA Nexus Collaboration, Autonomous Enterprise, which is being co-designed with leading health systems CFOs and COOs, is focused on solving high-impact financial and operational challenges through emerging technology.

"Our growing portfolio affirms AVIA's commitment to delivering real-world AI value and shaping next-generation operating models for a stronger, more resilient healthcare future," concluded Holderman.

About AVIA

As the nation's leading digital transformation partner for health systems, AVIA empowers healthcare leaders with the strategic insights, proven tools, and expert guidance needed to drive better clinical outcomes, operational efficiencies, and financial performance. Through AVIA's two-sided Network, health systems gain access to results-driven consulting and collaborative solutions to tackle the industry's most pressing challenges with confidence. Learn more about AVIA at aviahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Reference:

Gartner, Gartner Predicts Over 40% of Agentic AI Projects Will Be Canceled by End of 2027. June 2025.

Media Contact

Lori LeRoy, AVIA, 1 3175140095, [email protected], www.aviahealth.com

SOURCE AVIA