AVIA Recognizes Nine Leading Health Systems Advancing Care Through Digital Innovation; Announces Signal Over Noise Digital Transformation Summit

"The AVIAwards highlight ... innovations, but also the behind-the-scenes work that often goes unseen, of efforts that are quietly, but meaningfully improving operational performance and clinical care." - Ashley Allen, Chief Customer Officer of AVIA Post this

Recipients were selected based on the results of the 2025 AVIA State of Digital Transformation Report, which uses self-reported data from health systems to evaluate digital health adoption and impact over the 2025 calendar year. The awards recognize organizations demonstrating significant progress and measurable outcomes in digital health transformation.

Froedtert ThedaCare, which serves nearly half of Wisconsin's population, received the Best Overall Performance in Consumerism for having the strongest overall consumer digital presence across scheduling virtual visits and digital check-in. Their metrics included:

11.90% of their patients scheduled their appointments online

10.81% of their patients were seen by virtual visits

39.66% of their patients checked in online.

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System won top honors in two categories:

Best in Digital Registration, which demonstrates superior performance in patient-centered technology adoption. They had the highest percentage of ambulatory visits where patients successfully completed self-service digital registration and check-in via website or mobile app (63.93% of patients).

Most Improved in Online Scheduling: Memorial Hermann made it easier for patients to schedule appointments online, driving an increase in both ambulatory and lab bookings—in the last year they were able to increase the offerings by 10%.

These awards reflect our commitment to making healthcare more accessible, convenient, and connected," said Eric Smith, Chief Digital Officer, Memorial Hermann Health System. "By expanding capabilities like digital registration and online scheduling, we're improving our patients' experiences. These results prove that a thoughtful, patient-informed digital strategy also leads to improved operations."

Additional AVIAward recipients include:

Endeavor Health, an Illinois-based healthcare system, earned the Best in Online Scheduling and Access award, recognizing their dedication to integrating technology to enhance access and convenience for patients. More than 65% of patients scheduled their health care visits through their system in 2025.

Boston Children's Hospital received the award in Most Improved Digital Registration, which is based on the highest percentage of ambulatory visits where self-service 'Digital Registration & Check-In' is utilized via a website or mobile app. The number of patients using their system increased by nearly 14 percent from the prior year.

"We strive to make it easier for our patients' parents and caregivers to prepare for a visit to one of our facilities," said Jennifer Magaziner, VP of Digital Health for Boston Children's Hospital. "Through our MyChildren's Patient Portal, we've seen a significant increase in the number of people organizing health records, reviewing lab results, and planning for their appointments."

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center earned the Best in Virtual Nursing for the second year in a row by achieving the highest overall percentage of inpatient admissions (82%) and discharges (69.%) completed by a virtual nurse.

"We are honored to receive this recognition, which highlights diligent efforts from our stellar Nursing team in collaboration with our Innovation team, led by Chief Innovation Officer Dan Shoenthal," said Lavonia Thomas, Chief Nursing Innovation and Informatics Officer at UT MD Anderson. "Technology that is driven by the patient experience, like virtual nursing, is poised to be transformational in the industry if thoughtfully implemented, because it ultimately improves the interaction for both patients and providers."

MemorialCare, a leading nonprofit health system serving Orange and Los Angeles Counties, won honors for their work in Ambient Documentation for the third year. They had the highest percentage of ambulatory visits notated using Ambient Clinical Documentation, as well as the highest percentage of providers using Ambient Clinical Documentation for ambulatory visits.

For the second year in a row, MUSC Health, the Medical University of South Carolina's Health System, was acknowledged with the Best in Virtual Visits for the highest overall percentage of virtual visits (25% of patient visits).

AVIA also introduced Best in Contact Center, recognizing health systems that are setting the standard for access and service through high-performing contact center operations. This year's honorees, Indiana University Health and Rush University Medical Center, demonstrated leading performance in self-service containment and first-contact resolution—key indicators of their ability to efficiently connect patients to the care they need while reducing friction and improving the overall experience.

"The AVIAwards highlight the significant progress health systems are making through digital innovation," said Ashley Allen, Chief Customer Officer of AVIA. "We're especially proud to recognize not only the headline innovations, but also the behind-the-scenes work that often goes unseen, of efforts that are quietly, but meaningfully improving operational performance and clinical care. These leaders are raising the bar for performance and redefining how care is delivered."

The AVIAwards were announced at the AVIA Digital Innovation Leaders Forum in Chicago.

AVIA Signal Over Noise Summit Registration Opens

AVIA also announced that registration for their Signal Over Noise Digital Transformation Summit is now open. A forum for health system leaders, keynote talks, case studies, and panel discussions will focus on:

Redesigning a health system built for one place, for a world without walls;

Winning loyalty in a world where consumers have options;

And more topics focused on moving from digital strategy to operational efficiency.

You'll hear from digital health leaders who are using digital tools to strengthen margins, expand access, gain intelligence, and improve the experience for patients, clinicians, and staff. The Summit will be October 13 to 15 in Chicago. Register now: https://aviahealth.com/summit/#reg-tab

About AVIA

Trusted by more than 80 health systems, AVIA is the nation's leading digital and operational transformation partner for health systems. By combining peer-driven insights through our platform, along with provider-driven insights and independent market analysis, we help systems reduce costs, improve care delivery, and future-proof operations. Our Network bridges visionary providers and digital health companies to accelerate measurable impact through collaboration. Learn more about AVIA at aviahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Lori LeRoy, Front Page Ink, 1 3175140095, [email protected], aviahealth.com

SOURCE AVIA