AVIA Strengthens Leadership Team, Finalizes Integration of Panda Health to Marketplace Platform

"Health systems are navigating extraordinary change while being asked to deliver better outcomes and efficiency. AVIA helps leaders move from ideas to implementation, and I'm excited to be part of that impact." - Ashley Allen, Chief Customer Officer of AVIA Post this

"In a short period of time, Kristen's leadership has been invaluable. She is leading the integration of AVIA and Panda Health and has strengthened our overall operations. With the addition of these two talents on our team, AVIA is positioned for continued growth and impact," said Clay Holderman, CEO of AVIA.

Allen has more than 20 years of experience driving growth, customer strategy, and operational transformation across healthcare services and digital health organizations.

"Ashley's background aligning operations and driving strategy for healthcare systems makes her an ideal leader for this role," said Holderman. "As health systems accelerate their digital and AI strategies, Ashley will closely engage with our customers to help them achieve measurable results, while on the AVIA side, she will use those insights to identify new products and services."

Most recently, Allen served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Transformation at DispatchHealth, where she led strategic planning and enterprise transformation initiatives. She also led customer and product strategy as a Senior Vice President at Medically Home and had senior level roles at Advocate Health Care and Huron Consulting Group.

"Health systems are navigating extraordinary change while being asked to deliver better outcomes and efficiency," said Allen. "AVIA helps leaders move from ideas to implementation, and I'm excited to be part of that impact."

Allen has a B.S. in Finance from Penn State University and an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

AVIA Intelligence Platform unifies market intelligence and peer insights

AVIA is also launching its AVIA Intelligence Platform, integrating AVIA Marketplace and Panda Health Platform into one comprehensive solution designed to guide health systems from research to results. By bringing together independent market analysis and peer-driven insights, the platform enables leaders to make more confident decisions and accelerate the adoption of digital and AI solutions.

Paired with AVIA's advisory expertise, this integrated approach helps health systems close knowledge gaps, align the right partners to strategic priorities, and drive more efficient operations, cost savings, and improved patient outcomes.

"By pairing real-time market intelligence with deep advisory expertise, we're helping our members move faster, make better decisions, and turn digital strategy into measurable results," said Holderman.

About AVIA

Trusted by more than 80 health systems, AVIA is the nation's leading digital and operational transformation partner for health systems. By combining peer-driven insights through our platform, along with provider-driven insights and independent market analysis, we help systems reduce costs, improve care delivery, and future-proof operations. Our Network bridges visionary providers and digital health companies to accelerate measurable impact through collaboration. Learn more about AVIA at aviahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Lori LeRoy, Front Page Ink, 1 3175140095, [email protected], Front Page Ink

SOURCE AVIA