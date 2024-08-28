Aviation Authors, Enthusiasts Flock to Fourth Annual Global Festival at College Park Aviation Museum; Sept. 14 event will launch Latinas in Aviation Vol. IV

"Supporting our local community, empowering our youth and providing them with the needed support to find their path is one of the museum's strategic priorities. As our Latina family keeps growing every year, Latinas in Aviation Global Festival is bringing positive change to our local community." Post this

Additionally, the festival will also launch "Latinas in Aviation Vol. IV" by Fig Factor Media. The series chronicles the journeys of resilient and remarkable women carving their niches in the aviation industry globally. This new book will feature 25 women who are pilots, aviation students, dispatchers, administrations, and many more who continue to inspire and encourage those who wish to enter this specific industry.

"Latinas in Aviation" creator Jacqueline S. Ruiz looks forward to showcasing and welcoming these women to the sisterhood of authors.

"This book series has given wings to these women to explore and embrace the endless possibilities that have positively infused their lives," said Ruiz. "Their stories give readers the 'fuel' to leave their fears behind, watch their lives take flight, and expand their horizons."

The authors in this volume are the following:

Monica Mieles Alvarez

María Ligia Sánchez Vega

Abigail Santos

Maria Jose Montero Cordero

Karina Ramirez

Zurisadai Quiñones Ramos

Daniela Raymundo Furphy

Ashley Rose Legrand

Silvana Barrera Vasquez

Hilda G. Cortes

Cynthia Salgado López

Adriana Ocampo Senior

Amanda Santos

Jordan Rebecca Diaz

Lourdes Tatiana Gonzalez

Misty Peña

Ayana Rice

Sonia F Quiñones Mendez

Angela Valladares

Martha Vera Araujo

Claudia Zapata-Cardone

Aranza Figueroa

Zaury Trinidad-Durden

Patricia Claudia Castellón Del Barco

Tania Helena

Helping Ruiz to get these annual fests off the ground College Park Aviation Museum Museum Director Nadine Boksmati-Fattouh, Ph.D.

"The growing popularity and awareness of the event is a testament to the impact of the initiative," she said. "Supporting our local community, empowering our youth and providing them with the needed support to find their path is one of the museum's strategic priorities. As our Latina family keeps growing every year, Latinas in Aviation Global Festival is bringing positive change to our local community."

Boksmati-Fattouh added that working with these Latina aviation trailblazers "is very humbling. Voicing those underrepresented communities and sharing their inspirational stories allows us to connect more deeply and meaningfully with our Hispanic community."

Ocampo Senior, one of the book's authors from Dallas, sees her involvement as "an incredible honor and profound milestone."

"The Latinas in Aviation Global Festival is important in the Hispanic community because it serves as a beacon of representation, inspiration, and empowerment," she said. "This event highlights the significant contributions of Latinas to the aviation industry, challenging stereotypes and breaking barriers. This celebration of achievement and resilience showcases role models who can inspire young Hispanics to pursue their dreams and aspirations, knowing that they too can excel in fields where they are underrepresented."

"Latinas in Aviation Vol. 4" is available on Amazon. More information about the "Latinas in Aviation" book series can be found on this link.

About Fig Factor Media:

Fig Factor Media Publishing is an international publishing company with a "beeping" heart. Fig Factor Media has helped many authors achieve and support their dream of impacting their communities in the United States, Mexico, and Europe. Fig Factor Media is the official publisher of Today's Inspired Latina. For information, visit http://www.figfactormedia.com.

About the College Park Aviation Museum:

College Park Aviation Museum is part of the College Park Aviation Campus and overlooks the active runway of the historic College Park Airport, the world's oldest continuously operating airport and the site of many significant aviation firsts. The museum is dedicated to the preservation, interpretation, and promotion of the aviation history and innovations at College Park Airport and in Prince George's County. Through enhancing our interpretation and representation, nurturing curiosity and learning, and fostering partnerships, we are committed to positively influencing the community we serve. The museum opened in 1998 and is a Smithsonian Affiliate.

For information, visit https://www.pgparks.com/facilities/college-park-aviation-museum.

Contact College Park Aviation Museum Director Nadine Boksmati-Fattouh at [email protected] or College Park Aviation Museum Public Program Manager John Mccaskill at [email protected].

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], https://jjrmarketing.com/

SOURCE JJR Marketing