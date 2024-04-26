Avid Controls Ensures Continuous Support for the Entire GEPC/Converteam MV3000 Product Line

"The MV3000 has an excellent track record, and we're committed to ensuring its long-term viability for our customers," said Kevin Williams, Vice President of Engineering and Production. "We're not only ensuring critical equipment continues to run reliably. We're giving our customers peace of mind." Post this

Since 2017, Avid Controls has manufactured the MV3000 product line under an exclusive license with GEPC. This partnership combines the MV3000's proven pedigree with Avid's innovation and drive, ensuring a steady supply of new components and spare parts manufactured and warehoused in Waller, TX, USA.

RELIABILITY BY DESIGN

Reliability has been specifically built into the MV3000 from concept onwards. With detailed thermal and lifetime modeling, 60% fewer components than previous generations of the drive, and environmental/user error protection built in, the MV3000 is highly reliable. This inherent reliability has contributed to the MV3000's massive installed base, which includes:

Over 10,000 wind turbine converters representing 23 GW of installed capacity

Over 15,000 1000A liquid-cooled Delta power modules in non-wind applications, like solar and industrial

Over 500 MW of marine and offshore applications, including thrusters and cargo pumps

The MV3000 product line offers a range of features and configurations to meet the needs of diverse applications:

The modular "Delta" format allows easy maintenance and common spare parts

The AE3000 series expands the power range with Avid's high-current-density Avid Extreme Inverter (AEI) modules

Avid-designed rectifier modules provide air-cooled and liquid-cooled options

Active Energy Management technology delivers near-sinusoidal supply current with minimal harmonics

Advanced protection and control features ensure reliable operation under harsh conditions

In addition to supplying new MV3000 drive systems, Avid Controls offers upgrade solutions for existing installations. Upgrading with new modules provides a cost-effective way to enhance the reliability and performance of legacy equipment, often without the need for a full system replacement.

AVID AND THE FUTURE

Building on many years' experience in the demanding environment of the drives drilling sector, Avid Controls is committed to continuous support, constant innovation, and enhancing the existing product line far into the future.

Learn more about support for the MV3000 Product Line at: avidcontrolsinc.com/mv3000-and-avid-controls/

