Avid Marathon Runner Shares Impressive Faith-Filled Story: 7 Marathons on 7 Continents in 7 Days

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Box said, "Running 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days was life changing. I journaled the experience and in the end was encouraged by many friends to publish my journal. I was inspired by the way endurance has helped me in every facet of my life. I believe and pray that I am a better husband, father, elder, community volunteer, and advisor because of the lessons God teaches me daily while running and training, logging miles."

Paul Box has been married to his wife, Natalie, for over 20 years and they are the parents of two beautiful daughters. They live in Waxahachie, Texas where he serves as a Financial Advisor and where he has been running and training with a wonderful group of friends since 2010. Box has completed 48 marathons and 10 ultra-marathons while also serving as the race director for the Hachie 50 Ultra Marathon. He serves as an Elder at The Avenue Church. He and his wife co-founded and serve on the board of a local non-profit, Walk In Love, aimed to meet the practical needs of those living nearby.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Endurance: 7 Marathons on 7 Continents in 7 Days: A Journey of Faith, Adventure and Self-Discovery is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

