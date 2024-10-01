Avid Solutions Launches AvidCare Service and Support Program to Maximize OT System Efficiency

"At Avid Solutions, we know how critical it is to keep your automation systems running smoothly. That's why we created AvidCare—to provide the ongoing support our clients need to maintain high product quality, maximize throughput, and minimize downtime." Post this

To address these challenges head-on, Avid Solutions has developed a tailored and flexible solution, AvidCare, designed for clients' needs. By choosing a comprehensive, proactive, and personalized support service, systems will always operate at peak efficiency, enhanced reliability, extended life cycles, and with minimized downtime.

Tailored Features Included

Flexible Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Ticket management system to provide MTTR insights, usage, and pareto charts on causes of support calls.

No long-term contracts. Predictable support costs with transparent terms.

Cybersecure ability to provide remote support to view-only, shadow local resources, and address issues.

Single call-in number, multiple ticket submission pathways.

AI-enabled resolution from a tailored database of solutions based on the specific system.

System reviews, risk assessments, and preventative maintenance.

Staffed by engineers in North America who are well-versed on your systems and understand the urgency of operations, safety, and asset utilization.

who are well-versed on your systems and understand the urgency of operations, safety, and asset utilization. Master Automation Plans (MAP) to help plan your five-year site OT strategy for support, upgrades, and maintainability.

"At Avid Solutions, we know how critical it is to keep your automation systems running smoothly. That's why we created AvidCare—to provide the ongoing support our clients need to maintain high product quality, maximize throughput, and minimize downtime. We're here to help you keep your operations efficient and reliable." – PC Romano, CEO of Avid Solutions.

AvidCare: A Partner in Success

Whether the goal is to enhance system reliability, minimize downtime, or receive expert guidance tailored to specific needs, AvidCare supports clients every step of the way. Users are empowered with the tools and expertise needed to succeed in today's fast-paced industrial environment.

Learn more from the AvidCare Support Page or Contact Us to learn more.

About Avid Solutions

Avid Solutions, Inc., has delivered more than 5,000 automation and information solution projects in the US and Brazil over the past 35 years. Avid is committed to transforming manufacturing through purposeful innovation and use of digital solutions. Avid focuses on solutions in Sustainability (decarbonization, circular-economy), Feeding the World (Agri-chemicals, food and beverage), and Human Health (Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals). Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC with resources across the US and operations in São Paulo, Brazil, Avid has a diverse workforce and skill sets to meet modern manufacturing needs. To learn more about their focus on sustainability visit the company's website, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Georgia H. Whalen, Rivergate Marketing, (978) 687-2664, [email protected], www.avidsolutionsinc.com

Mike Kiehl, Avid Solutions, Inc., (434) 808-5933, [email protected], www.avidsolutionsinc.com

SOURCE Avid Solutions