Avid Storage Completes Roll Out of Self Storage Manager's New Cloud Version Across their Portfolio

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc. Total Solutions Provider for the self-storage industry and developer of Self Storage Manager (SSM), today announced that Avid Storage has completed the roll out of SSM Cloud across their portfolio of 28 properties. SSM Cloud is developed using the latest cloud technology to provide a highly scalable and secure enterprise class management software solution for large and multi-facility self-storage operators.

Avid Storage, a division of AVAD Capital, is an owner and third-party management company of self-storage facilities across multiple states in the country and operates under 2 brand names – Avid Storage and Another Closet Self Storage. They currently have a portfolio of 28 with ambitious plans to acquire and manage more properties.

"As meeting or exceeding customer expectations and optimizing revenues are critical for the success of our business, we needed the right technology solution that would help us in meeting these objectives," said Tim Springer, Founding Partner of AVAD Capital. "We found SSM Cloud to be a powerful enterprise platform that would help us improve our internal operational efficiencies, maximize revenues, and deliver a better customer experience for our tenants. With a well-defined implementation process and conversion plan, the SSM team was able to complete the rollout of the SSM Cloud to all our facilities within a few weeks and ensured smooth implementation of integrations with all our other third-party vendors. We appreciate the professionalism and flexibility demonstrated by the SSM team during the entire migration process and a well-run conversion."

According to Rohan Shenoy, President of Self Storage Manager Inc., "We are delighted to have another Top 100 self-storage operator join our rapidly expanding client base. We are proud of the fact that the rollout of SSM Cloud to all Avid Storage sites has gone smoothly and we were able to meet the expectations of the Avid management team. We look forward to a long-term partnership with Avid Storage and will continue to assist in their ambitious growth plans. SSM has been serving the self-storage industry for 20+ years and during that period many PMS companies have come and gone or got acquired. However, SSM has continued to stay independent, with no change in ownership. We continue to invest heavily in modernizing our software products and constantly work with leading 3rd party service providers to provide advanced integrations that assist SSM clients to improve customer experience, increase revenues and reduce costs. Self-storage industry has treated us well and we will continue to serve the industry for many more years to come."

About Avid Storage

Avid Storage is a Top 100 self-storage operator and part of AVAD Capital LLC, headquartered in Dallas, TX. AVAD targets multiple commercial real estate verticals, including self-storage, multi-family, and recreational real estate, through development and value-add expansion. Avid Storage operates and manages self-storage properties under 2 distinct brand names – Avid Storage and Another Closet Self Storage. For more information on Avad Capital, visit‥www.avadcap.com or visit their self-storage businesses at www.avidstorage.com and www.anotherclosetstorage.com

About Self Storage Manager, Inc.

Self Storage Manager, Inc. offers a complete suite of products and services that include Self Storage ManagerTM - Comprehensive management software for single and multi-facility operators; Online Reservations and Rentals with Electronic Signature & Digital Storage of leases; e-CRM - Fully Integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) module, designed specifically for the self-storage industry and multi-facility operators for creating inquiries, reservations, rentals, capture lead to rental conversion ratios, with interfaces to leading phone systems; Call Tracker module to monitor call recordings, capture valuable statistics including lead to rental conversion `ratios, cost per lead, capture cost per lead, cost per rental & measure ROI on advertising campaigns; SSM Text Messenger - A cloud based automatic payment reminder and past due alerts system designed to reduce the manager's time on collection calls; Customer Portal - A self-help interactive portal for customers to view their account history and balance, make payments, enable or disable autopay, schedule move-outs, update their contact information and more; Android Tablet/Mobile Phone based Site Walk Through & Work Order Management Module for site managers to perform lock checks, enter unit maintenance notes, mark units for move outs, create work orders for maintenance activities and much more; Other Interfaces - Business Intelligence and Analytics, API integration to leading website providers, call center service providers, revenue management service providers, tenant insurance companies, cloud based gate systems and lead aggregators; 24/7 Customer Support - with Dedicated Team and Project Manager assigned for large operator implementations, as well as periodic upgrades to the software programs.

Self Storage Manager has been implemented by many single and multi-facility companies in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please contact Self Storage Manager, Inc. at 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or by visiting www.selfstoragemanager.com or email us at [email protected].

