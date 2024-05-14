Avidbank Partners with CorServ to Implement a Beneficial Credit Card Program for Commercial Customers

"After searching the market, we found that CorServ uniquely provided us with the card products, control over credit decisioning, options for local servicing, and custom rebates that enable Avidbank to better serve our commercial customers than National card issuers can." Post this

"This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing innovative banking solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Art Wasson, EVP, Treasury Management Services of Avidbank. "After searching the market, we found that CorServ uniquely provided us with the card products, control over credit decisioning, options for local servicing, and custom rebates that enable Avidbank to better serve our commercial customers than National card issuers can."

"Avidbank knows the needs of it's clients best and can now provide local servicing for their commercial business, municipality, and non-profit customers," said Anil Goyal, CEO of CorServ. "CorServ provides the commercial card products and features that enable Avidbank to meet the banking needs of the smallest to the very largest of these customers."

About CorServ

CorServ provides innovative issuing processing and program management services for credit, debit and prepaid cards enabling Banks and Fintechs to deliver and embed payment card capabilities for their customers. CorServ's deep expertise in the industry combined with our modern technology API solution provides our clients with everything they need to quickly build a successful credit-issuing business. For more information, please visit http://www.corservsolutions.com/

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.

