Avidian Wealth Solutions Acquires Ridgeback Capital Management, Strengthening and Expanding Houston-Area Presence

"This union allows us to expand our footprint in the Houston area while delivering a robust boutique family office experience with greater convenience for clients across the region." - Luke Patterson, CEO of Avidian Wealth Solutions Post this

As a growing independent RIA in Texas with approximately $5.9 billion in assets under management,* Avidian Wealth Solutions remains free from private equity ownership and committed to an advisor-driven model. Avidian was also recognized among the top 2% of U.S. firms named to the 2026 USA TODAY Best Financial Advisory Firms list, developed in partnership with Statista. As the firm continues to grow, Avidian remains focused on thoughtful expansion, personalized client service, and supporting clients without institutional ownership pressures.

"We are excited to welcome the Ridgeback team and their clients into the Avidian family," said Luke Patterson, CEO of Avidian Wealth Solutions. "This union allows us to expand our footprint in the Houston area while delivering a robust boutique family office experience with greater convenience for clients across the region."

Jim Atkinson, Managing Partner and Head of M&A at Avidian Wealth Solutions, added: "This acquisition is a strong strategic fit and brings exceptional talent and operational depth to our team. We are committed to providing a smooth integration that prioritizes client continuity and long-term success."

Michael C. Kuznicki, Founder and President of Ridgeback Capital Management and now Sr. Wealth Advisor, at Avidian, added: "We are confident that aligning with Avidian Wealth Solutions will provide our clients with enhanced resources while supporting continuity of service. Our shared values of fiduciary responsibility and personalized guidance make this a natural step forward."

The integration will support continued access to portfolio management, family wealth and estate strategies, retirement preparation, and other services through Avidian's client-centric platform.

This transaction continues Avidian Wealth Solutions' thoughtful growth strategy through selective acquisitions that prioritize cultural fit and client outcomes.

About Avidian Wealth Solutions

Avidian Wealth Solutions is a Houston-based, 100% employee-owned independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) providing comprehensive wealth management, financial planning, and family office services to high-net-worth individuals, families, business owners, and executives. With a multidisciplinary team and a fiduciary standard, Avidian focuses on delivering tailored strategies that help clients achieve their financial goals and peace of mind. Learn more at avidianwealth.com.

Media Contact: Justin King Avidian Wealth Solutions Email: [email protected] Phone: (281) 822-8802

Disclosures:

*AUM numbers are based on June 30, 2026 and subject to change

**Avidian Wealth Solutions was named to the 2026 USA TODAY Best Financial Advisory Firms list, developed in partnership with Statista. The ranking was published in April 2026 and was based on prior-period data, including assets under management and recommendations from clients and peers. Rankings and recognitions are not indicative of future performance, do not guarantee future client experience or investment results, and should not be construed as an endorsement of Avidian by any client or investor. Avidian did not pay a fee to be considered for or included in the ranking.

*AUM numbers are based on June 30, 2026 and subject to change

Media Contact

Justin King, Avidian Wealth Solutions, 1 (281) 822-8802, [email protected], https://avidianwealth.com/

SOURCE Avidian Wealth Solutions