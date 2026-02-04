Avidian Wealth Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership With Senior Wealth Advisor Troy Taylor, CFP®

Troy Taylor, CFP® will join Houston-based Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) Avidian Wealth Solutions as a Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor.

HOUSTON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avidian Wealth Solutions is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Troy Taylor, CFP®, who joins the firm as a Partner* and Senior Wealth Advisor. This partnership brings an experienced advisor and proven leader into Avidian's growing team of fiduciary wealth management professionals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Troy Taylor to Avidian," says Luke Patterson, Chairman and CEO of Avidian Wealth Solutions. "His leadership experience, commitment to clients, and demonstrated integrity align perfectly with our firm's values of trust, credibility, and transparency."

Troy brings a distinguished background in wealth management, most recently serving as Senior Wealth Advisor and Team Lead at Linscomb Wealth. During his tenure, he served on multiple committees, including the Wealth Management Committee, Wealth Services & Systems Committee, Family Office Working Group, and Investment Committee Advisory Group. Throughout his career, he contributed to firm-wide strategy, client service enhancements, and investment oversight.

Prior to that role, Troy spent a decade leading a team of advisors within a national bank's private wealth services group. There, he focused on delivering personalized, comprehensive wealth strategies for high-net-worth clients, refining his approach to complex financial planning needs.

"Joining Avidian Wealth Solutions marks an exciting new chapter in my career," says Troy. "My clients will benefit from Avidian's deep bench of Certified Financial Planners™, investment specialists, and MBAs."

Troy will initially be based in San Antonio and is expected to transition to a permanent office at the firm's main Houston branch in late April, 2026. Through this new affiliation with Avidian, Troy's clients will gain access to the firm's broad platform of fiduciary resources, multidisciplinary advisors, and family-office style services.

A proud U.S. Navy veteran, Troy is equally known for his commitment to community service. He has served on the Advisory Board and Development Committee of Child Advocates and is a former board member of Interfaith Caring Ministries. Beyond his professional and philanthropic endeavors, Troy enjoys cooking, reading, traveling, and hiking with his wife. He holds an MBA from Cornell University and a BA in Pre-Law Social Sciences from Chapman University.

About Avidian Wealth Solutions

Founded in 2003, Avidian Wealth Solutions is an employee-owned, Houston-based team of independent fiduciaries who are committed to meeting the unique needs and challenges of our clients. With a comprehensive and evolving suite of services, including but not limited to institutional-grade investment management and holistic wealth planning, Avidian strives to minimize risk across all aspects of our business by understanding trends and planning strategically, while consistently maintaining our core values of trust, credibility, and transparency.

For more information, visit https://avidianwealth.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Justin King, Avidian Wealth Solutions, 1 (281) 822-8802, [email protected], https://avidianwealth.com/

SOURCE Avidian Wealth Solutions