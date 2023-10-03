Avidian Wealth Solutions Appoints New Director of Financial Planning, Robert Palmer

"Robert's ability to develop tax-efficient strategies for wealth transfer will help our clients immensely and will keep Avidian yet another step ahead of the curve." - Avidian Wealth Solutions CEO, Luke Patterson Tweet this

In Avidian, Palmer found an environment and a business model that matched his ambitions. "When I first explored Avidian, I saw a group of capable individuals who treated each other like family, while also providing a comprehensive service model at a level that is quite uncommon," said Palmer of his first impressions of the Texas-based wealth management firm. "This led me to see an opportunity to surround myself with individuals who I could learn from, who could also learn from me; and in turn drive a deeper, more meaningful impact, to those we seek to help."

Leveraging his legal education and financial experience, Palmer brings unique depth to his role as Avidian's new director of financial planning. "Having Robert Palmer on our team will afford our clients deeper breakdowns of their estate and business plans than they would normally receive elsewhere," said Avidian CEO Luke Patterson. "Robert's ability to develop tax-efficient strategies for wealth transfer will help our clients immensely and will keep Avidian yet another step ahead of the curve."

Looking ahead to his new role, the new DFP plans to focus on expanding education for both advisors and clients, refining visuals for advanced planning solutions, and continuing to enhance the business exit planning and tax strategy capabilities. His long-term vision for Avidian's financial planning department involves acting as a true director of financial planning for individuals and businesses, facilitating the optimization of a client's financial achievements and the realization of their legacy goals.

"Robert's extensive financial and legal prowess uniquely qualify him for this role. We look forward to the innovative solutions and strategic direction he will bring to our company," adds Avidian COO, Jim Atkinson.

While old-guard institutions seem slow to adapt, Avidian has continued to stay one step ahead, offering wealth management that encompasses a wide array of solutions and working tirelessly to help clients work toward securing access to top-tier investment opportunities.

Most recently, Avidian was ranked in the top 1% of U.S registered investment advisor (RIA) firms by USA Today and Statista* in their Best Financial Advisory Firms list. Locally, the firm was noted by the Houston Business Journal** as first out of 25 practices for the number of individual Houston-area clients at 2,091 in the same list — 225 more clients than the second-place firm.

ABOUT AVIDIAN WEALTH SOLUTIONS

Avidian Wealth Solutions is a Houston-based team of independent fiduciaries who are committed to meeting the unique needs and challenges of our clients. With a comprehensive and evolving suite of services including but not limited to financial planning, investment management, and insurance solutions, we strive to minimize risk through all aspects of our business, by understanding trends and planning strategically — while consistently maintaining our core values of trust, credibility, and transparency. For more information, visit Avidianwealth.com or find us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

* Please note: To be considered for this ranking, Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC, had no interaction with USA Today or any of its affiliates. Inclusion did not include Avidian participating in any survey, advertisement, or compensation. For full disclosure, click here: USA Today Methodology for Ranking Best Financial Advisory Firms.

* Please note: To be considered for this ranking, Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC, provided answers via a questionnaire. For full disclosure, click here: 2023 Largest Houston-area wealth management firms and practices, investment minimums over $1 million.

For more information, please contact Justin King at 281-822-8802 or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Justin King, Avidian Wealth Solutions, 1 7138946520, [email protected], https://avidianwealth.com/

SOURCE Avidian Wealth Solutions