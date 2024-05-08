Avidian Wealth Solutions Honored on USA Today's 2024 List of Best Financial Advisory Firms

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us." --Luke Patterson, CEO of Avidian Wealth Solutions Post this

Avidian emerged as a standout performer in advisor, client, and industry recommendations, as well as both short- and long-term AUM growth, underscoring their commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients and the trust and confidence placed in Avidian by those they serve.

Luke Patterson, CEO of Avidian Wealth Solutions, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are honored to once again be acknowledged as one of the best financial advisory firms in the nation. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us."

This recognition is only the most recent of several big achievements for the firm in 2024, including the recent acquisition with the esteemed Austin wealth management firm, Equistar Wealth Management.

Jim Atkinson, COO of Avidian, emphasized the firm's ongoing commitment to excellence, stating, "While we are proud of this accomplishment, we remain focused on continuously enhancing our capabilities to better serve our clients' evolving needs."

ABOUT AVIDIAN WEALTH SOLUTIONS

Avidian Wealth Solutions is a Houston-based team of independent fiduciaries who are committed to meeting the unique needs and challenges of our clients. With a comprehensive and evolving suite of services including but not limited to financial planning, investment management, and insurance solutions, we strive to minimize risk through all aspects of our business, by understanding trends and planning strategically — while consistently maintaining our core values of trust, credibility, and transparency. For more information, visit Avidianwealth.com or find us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

