Avidian Wealth Solutions Honored on USA Today's 2024 List of Best Financial Advisory Firms

USA Today and Statista ranked Avidian in the top 2% of U.S. firms and as one of just ten Texas-based firms with over $1 billion in AUM on the list.
HOUSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avidian Wealth Solutions proudly announces its inclusion on USA Today's prestigious list of Best Financial Advisory Firms for 2024. This recognition marks the second consecutive year that Avidian has received the honor, further solidifying its position among the nation's top financial advisory firms.
USA Today, in partnership with Statista, conducts a rigorous evaluation process to identify the top registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in the United States. The ranking methodology is based on two things: recommendations from financial advisors, clients, and industry experts via an independent survey among over 25,000 individuals, and both short-term (12-month) and long-term (5-year) growth in assets under management (AUM) development analyzed using publicly available data.
Avidian emerged as a standout performer in advisor, client, and industry recommendations, as well as both short- and long-term AUM growth, underscoring their commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients and the trust and confidence placed in Avidian by those they serve.
Luke Patterson, CEO of Avidian Wealth Solutions, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are honored to once again be acknowledged as one of the best financial advisory firms in the nation. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us."
This recognition is only the most recent of several big achievements for the firm in 2024, including the recent acquisition with the esteemed Austin wealth management firm, Equistar Wealth Management.
Jim Atkinson, COO of Avidian, emphasized the firm's ongoing commitment to excellence, stating, "While we are proud of this accomplishment, we remain focused on continuously enhancing our capabilities to better serve our clients' evolving needs."
ABOUT AVIDIAN WEALTH SOLUTIONS
Avidian Wealth Solutions is a Houston-based team of independent fiduciaries who are committed to meeting the unique needs and challenges of our clients. With a comprehensive and evolving suite of services including but not limited to financial planning, investment management, and insurance solutions, we strive to minimize risk through all aspects of our business, by understanding trends and planning strategically — while consistently maintaining our core values of trust, credibility, and transparency. For more information, visit Avidianwealth.com or find us on LinkedIn and YouTube.
Note to Editors:
For additional information regarding Avidian's recognition on USA Today's Best Financial Advisory Firms list or to inquire about licensing options, please contact Justin King at the provided media contact information.
Disclaimer:
To be considered for this ranking, Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC, had no interaction with USA Today or any of its affiliates. Inclusion did not include Avidian participating in any survey, advertisement, or compensation.
For more information, please contact Justin King at 281-822-8802 or email [email protected].
Media Contact
Justin King, https://avidianwealth.com/, 1 (713) 894-6520, [email protected]
SOURCE Avidian Wealth Solutions
Share this article