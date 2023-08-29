Avidian Wealth Solutions Ranks Among Top 10 Largest Houston-area Investment Firms

"Our clients' continued trust of us and our firm reflects our unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive, personalized financial strategies that aim to address our client's unique needs and goals." - Luke Patterson, CEO of Avidian Wealth Solutions Tweet this

"We are incredibly proud to be able to serve so many wonderful families in the Houston area," says Luke Patterson, CEO of Avidian Wealth Solutions. "Their continued trust of us and our firm reflects our unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive, personalized financial strategies that aim to address our client's unique needs and goals."

"At the end of the day, it is our exceptional client service that really sets us apart from other firms. We pride ourselves on being a friendly, reliable resource for our clients, and we are thrilled to be recognized for this accomplishment," adds Avidian COO, Jim Atkinson.

This recognition is just the latest in a series of accomplishments for the growing RIA firm. Previously, the firm was ranked among the top 1% of advisory firms in America by USA Today, this coming after a high-profile partnership with Stone Wealth Management and a partnership with RJ Capital in December of 2022.

ABOUT AVIDIAN WEALTH SOLUTIONS

Avidian Wealth Solutions is a Houston-based team of independent fiduciaries who are committed to meeting the unique needs and challenges of our clients. With a comprehensive and evolving suite of services including but not limited to financial planning, investment management, and insurance solutions, we strive to minimize risk through all aspects of our business, by understanding trends and planning strategically — while consistently maintaining our core values of trust, credibility, and transparency. For more information, visit Avidianwealth.com or find us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

* Please note: To be considered for this ranking, Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC, provided answers via a questionnaire. For full disclosure, click here: 2023 Largest Houston-area wealth management firms and practices, investment minimums over $1 million.

