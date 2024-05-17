Avidian Wealth Solutions Unveils Further Expansion into Austin Market

"We welcome Equistar Wealth Management into the Avidian family, and look forward to leveraging our combined experience to provide even greater value and opportunities for our clients." -- Luke Patterson, CEO at Avidian Wealth Solutions Post this

Equistar Wealth Management has built a stellar reputation for providing tailored investment management and financial planning services. Their commitment to an objective, relationship-based approach has earned them the trust of their clients, who value personalized attention and thoughtful decision-making processes.

Jenny Fleming, Principal of Equistar Wealth Management and longstanding Austin financial advisor, brings over 25 years of industry experience and will be serving as one of Avidian's newest Wealth Advisors. With certifications as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Financial Planner® (CPF®), and Personal Financial Specialist (PFS), Jenny embodies the highest standards of professionalism in the industry.

"I am excited about this next chapter for Equistar and our clients," says Fleming, "and have the utmost confidence that Avidian aligns well with our values in what I believe will be a seamless transition and continued exceptional service for our clients."

Laura B. Vollrath, Financial Advisor at Equistar, also brings over 20 years of experience in the financial industry. Laura's many years of experience as Chief Compliance Officer and Operations Manager with another advisory firm, as well as her experience as a client-centric Financial Advisor at Equistar, reflect her dedication to client relationships and her deep understanding of financial matters, which will make her a valuable addition to Avidian's team and existing client base.

"We are thrilled to welcome Equistar Wealth Management to the Avidian family," said Jim Atkinson, COO at Avidian Wealth Solutions. "Jenny Fleming and her team have built a remarkable practice centered around personalized service and sound financial advice. This acquisition not only helps to expand our reach in the Austin market but also reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional service and experience to our clients."

ABOUT AVIDIAN WEALTH SOLUTIONS

Avidian Wealth Solutions is a Houston-based team of independent fiduciaries who are committed to meeting the unique needs and challenges of our clients. With a comprehensive and evolving suite of services including but not limited to financial planning, investment management, and insurance solutions, Avidian strives to minimize risk through all aspects of our business, by understanding trends and planning strategically — while consistently working to maintain our core values of trust, credibility, and transparency. For more information, visit avidianwealth.com.

ABOUT EQUISTAR WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Equistar Wealth Management is an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm providing tailored investment management and financial planning services to Austin investors and families. Client relationships at Equistar are built on mutual trust and open communication, meaning they truly get to know you, your financial situation, and your life goals, so that they can customize a plan that's just right for you.

