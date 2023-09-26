Avidian Wealth Solutions Welcomes Chief Investment Officer, Jake Borbidge

"His dedication to client-centric values and professionalism combined with an evident friendliness aligns perfectly with our company culture, and his track record of innovation aligns well with our forward vision." - Avidian Wealth Solutions CEO, Luke Patterson Tweet this

Avidian CEO, Luke Patterson, shared his enthusiasm for the new CIO, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Jake to the Avidian family. His dedication to client-centric values and professionalism combined with an evident friendliness aligns perfectly with our company culture, and his track record of innovation aligns well with our forward vision."

Borbidge's nearly 20-year career in finance has been defined by numerous achievements. In 2014, Borbidge successfully advocated for the creation of an Investment Solutions team at Invesco, a pioneering initiative in the asset management industry. More recently, his multi-asset ETFs received recognition as Forbes awarded them the title of "Best Overall ETF of the Year" in 2022*.

Additionally, Borbidge led his team to secure the Rhode Island 529 plan, a landmark achievement that brought approximately $7 billion of retail AUM into Invesco and established them as a formidable player in the investment space. Morningstar Direct even recognized their innovative approach in the college savings arena. These accomplishments each underscore his ability to think innovatively and devise effective solutions — an attribute that will be invaluable to Avidian and its clients.

"As we continue to grow and enhance our services, Jake's knowledge will play a pivotal role in delivering outstanding results for our clients. We believe his appointment will strengthen our commitment to providing superior investment solutions," says Avidian COO, Jim Atkinson.

Avidian was recently named one of the 100 fastest-growing RIA firms in the United States featured by Citywire** and named runner-up for the fastest-growing RIA firms in the state of Texas by the Houston Business Journal.***

ABOUT AVIDIAN WEALTH SOLUTIONS

Avidian Wealth Solutions is a Houston-based team of independent fiduciaries who are committed to meeting the unique needs and challenges of our clients. With a comprehensive and evolving suite of services including but not limited to financial planning, investment management, and insurance solutions, we strive to minimize risk through all aspects of our business, by understanding trends and planning strategically — while consistently maintaining our core values of trust, credibility, and transparency. For more information, visit Avidianwealth.com or find us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

* Please Note: The list of the best ETFs compiled by Forbes Advisor is the result of considering thousands of ETFs, focusing on three-year returns in the top 20% and expense ratios in the lowest 40%. They also included bond funds and those following valuable strategies. This led to a list of candidates across various categories, providing exposure to different styles, sizes, and strategies, including ESG factors. The selected ETFs aim to offer market-matching or outperforming performance, combined with lower-than-average fees. Remember that investments carry risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

** Please Note: Citywire is a London-based financial publishing and information group that provides news, information, and insight for professional advisers and investors around the world. Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC, was selected by Citywire for inclusion in this rating based on publicly reported numbers. There was no interaction, survey, advertisement, or compensation involved between Avidian and Citywire regarding this rating. Citywire considered RIAs from all fifty states that publicly reported having a significant number of financial planning clients, as well as firms not affiliated with a broker-dealer or other institution. Winners and runners-up were chosen using a percentage of growth in AUM, monetary growth in AUM, percent growth in employees (during 2021) combined into a single measure of growth.

*** Please note: To be considered in this ranking, Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC ("AWS"), responded to a request for information from the Houston Business Journal ("HBJ"). The information was provided via a standardized questionnaire completed by members of the Avidian Operations Team. The information was not independently verified by HBJ. Only Houston area firms that responded to the inquiry were included in The List. The information provided was based on Avidian Wealth's, 2021 firm data. The List includes two rankings of the 2022 largest Houston-area money management firms. One ranking is based on total assets under management ("AUM") as of December 2021 and the other ranking is based on assets under management in the Houston area (locally). The top twenty-five firms were included and ranked according to the most AUM. No compensation has been provided directly or indirectly by AWS in connection with obtaining this ranking.

For more information, please contact Justin King at 281-822-8802 or email [email protected].

Justin King, Avidian Wealth Solutions, 1 713-894-6520, [email protected], https://avidianwealth.com/

