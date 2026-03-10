Avidian Wealth Solutions Welcomes Partners* and Senior Wealth Advisors Sheri Robinson and Chris Russell

HOUSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avidian Wealth Solutions, a fiduciary wealth management firm serving high-net-worth individuals and families, is pleased to announce that Sheri Robinson, CFP®, AEP®, CPA (Retired), and Chris Russell, CAP®, have joined the firm as Partners* and Senior Wealth Advisors.

Their addition further expands the firm's continued focus on expertise and client-focused capabilities. Sheri and Chris will office in Alabama, establishing Avidian's first offices outside of Texas, complementing the firm's existing locations in Houston, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, and Austin, Texas.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sheri and Chris to the Avidian family," said Jim Atkinson, Managing Partner and Head of M&A at Avidian Wealth Solutions. "Their extensive experience in wealth advisory, estate planning, and client-centric strategies aligns well with our multidisciplinary approach and ongoing growth. Adding advisors of their caliber supports our ability to deliver fiduciary service and tailored solutions for high-net-worth clients."

Sheri Robinson previously served as Senior Wealth Advisor and Team Lead at Linscomb Wealth, where she specialized in comprehensive financial and estate planning for high-net-worth clients. Her professional designations include CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® (CFP®), Accredited Estate Planner (AEP®), and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) (Retired).

Chris Russell previously served at Linscomb Wealth, where he was a member of the firm's Business Development Committee and advised high-net-worth clients through personalized, comprehensive financial strategies. He holds the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP®) designation.

"We welcome Sheri and Chris as we continue building an ecosystem of talent committed to comprehensive wealth management for ultra-high-net-worth families and business owners," said Luke Patterson, Chairman and CEO of Avidian Wealth Solutions. "Their knowledge in personalized planning and advisory roles complements our integrated approach, helping us deliver fiduciary solutions that aim to support clients' long-term financial goals and well-being."

Sheri and Chris bring extensive experience in financial services and wealth management, with a strong track record in advisory leadership and business development. They will collaborate closely with Avidian's multidisciplinary team to deliver tailored wealth management solutions in an independent advisory environment.

ABOUT AVIDIAN WEALTH SOLUTIONS

Avidian Wealth Solutions is a Houston-based, fiduciary wealth management firm focused on high-net-worth individuals and families. The firm adheres to the fiduciary standard of care, delivering personalized strategies in financial planning, investments, risk management, retirement, and succession planning.

Learn more at www.avidianwealth.com.

*The title "Partner" reflects seniority and leadership within the firm and does not necessarily indicate an ownership interest or shared liability.

