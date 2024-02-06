Avidian Wealth Solutions Welcomes Shaheen Ladhani to Its Growing Team

"We are excited to welcome Shaheen on board. We know his extensive experience with clients, foundations, and endowments will be a valuable asset to our firm as we work to expand our service offerings." - Luke Patterson, CEO of Avidian Wealth Solutions Post this

Luke Patterson, CEO of Avidian Wealth Solutions, shared his enthusiasm about the new addition, stating, "We are excited to welcome Shaheen on board. We know his extensive experience with clients, foundations, and endowments will be a valuable asset to our firm as we work to expand our service offerings."

In his new role at Avidian, Shaheen's immediate focus will be expanding Avidian's client base and aligning Avidian's comprehensive service model with the distinct needs of his existing clients.

"Avidian is always looking to bring in top talent who can contribute unique perspectives and focused solutions to our clients," says Avidian COO Jim Atkinson. "The addition of Shaheen to our team is a testament to that. We are confident that his unique experience and skill set will add tremendous value to our firm and our clients alike."

Recently, Avidian was recognized as one of the top 1% of U.S. Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firms, as highlighted in the Best Financial Advisory Firms list by USA Today and Statista.* Locally, the Houston Business Journal** acknowledged Avidian's leading position among 25 practices, ranking them first for the number of individual Houston-area clients. With 2,091 clients, Avidian surpassed the second-place firm by 225 clients.

ABOUT AVIDIAN WEALTH SOLUTIONS

Avidian Wealth Solutions is a Houston-based team of independent fiduciaries who are committed to meeting the unique needs and challenges of our clients. With a comprehensive and evolving suite of services including but not limited to financial planning, investment management, and insurance solutions, Avidian strives to minimize risk through all aspects of our business, by understanding trends and planning strategically — while consistently maintaining our core values of trust, credibility, and transparency. For more information, visit Avidianwealth.com.

* Please note: To be considered for this ranking, Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC, had no interaction with USA Today or any of its affiliates. Inclusion did not include Avidian participating in any survey, advertisement, or compensation. For full disclosure, click here: USA Today Methodology for Ranking Best Financial Advisory Firms.

** Please note: To be considered for this ranking, Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC, provided answers via a questionnaire. For full disclosure, click here: 2023 Largest Houston-area wealth management firms and practices, investment minimums over $1 million.

