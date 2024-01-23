AvidWater, LLC - California's leading agriculture irrigation dealer and design-build construction company promotes Frank Toves to President

"I am excited about the opportunity to grow our team-focused culture here and contribute to the continued success of the organization. Together, we will build on the existing strong foundation and continue to drive innovation and excellence. AvidWater Does That." Frank Toves Post this

Frank brings a wealth of experience to the role, having demonstrated exceptional leadership and achievements in the agriculture irrigation industry. He has worked in every aspect of the business from construction installer and automation technician to design and sales and his current role as Director of Sales and Marketing. Frank is recognized by the Irrigation Association as a Certified Irrigation Designer (CID), Agriculture Irrigation Specialist (CAIS), and a Certified Irrigation Contractor (CIC) as well as a Technical Service Provider (TSP) by the NRCS. Frank also holds a General Engineering, Building, and C-10 contractor's license from the CSLB and is the current President of the California Agriculture Irrigation Association.

Commenting on the appointment, Aric Olson, AvidWater's CEO stated, "We are delighted to welcome Frank as the President of AvidWater. Frank demonstrates strong leadership, the highest level of professionalism and strong work ethic. He is a great teambuilder, marketer, sales professional and industry leader." Aric Olson will remain with the company for the next few months in his current role and then will transition to a senior advisor for the company.

Frank expressed enthusiasm for the new role, saying, "I am honored to take the lead at AvidWater as its President. I am excited about the opportunity to grow our team-focused culture here and contribute to the continued success of the organization. Together, we will build on the existing strong foundation and continue to drive innovation and excellence. AvidWater Does That."

Frank Toves officially assumes the role of President effectively immediately and will report to Richard Klapholz, the global CEO of Rivulis Irrigation.

About AvidWater:

AvidWater, a subsidiary of Rivulis – In alliance with Jain International, is a California based design-build agriculture irrigation focused irrigation dealer with 15 retail locations. Specializing in irrigation system design, construction, service, water treatment and management services, precision irrigation, and electrical and pump systems. AvidWater focuses on building lasting relationships with employees and manufacturing partners to build the best systems and solutions for growers.

Patrick Koop, AvidWater, LLC, 1 559-476-0715, [email protected], www.avidwater.com

