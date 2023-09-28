Avineon Develops Automated Migration Solution for U.S. General Services Administration

Anand Subramani, Avineon's President, stated, "Avineon is proud of our FME capabilities and our ability to leverage them in support of GSA. We have one of the largest teams of Safe Software-certified FME professionals in the world and we look forward to continued opportunities to assist GSA." Tweet this

The project began with a discovery phase so that Avineon could better understand GSA's environment and conduct thorough requirements gathering. The results from these sessions were a systems impact analysis, a recommendation to use Safe Software's Feature Manipulation Engine (FME), preliminary FME architecture, and high-level FME workspace specifications. Following approval of these deliverables, Avineon proceeded with a proof of concept and successful implementation of an FME-based data migration tool following an Agile development methodology. The final software release included knowledge transfer, user acceptance testing, and user training.

Anand Subramani, Avineon's President, stated, "Avineon is proud of our FME capabilities and our ability to leverage them in support of GSA. We have one of the largest teams of Safe Software-certified FME professionals in the world and we look forward to continued opportunities to assist GSA."

