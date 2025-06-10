AVIO Consulting Wins 2025 Datadog Partner Network (DPN) Marketplace Partner of the Year

AVIO Consulting won Datadog's 2025 DPN Marketplace Partner of the Year award for its innovative MuleSoft Observability integration, enhancing cloud application visibility and performance for clients.

DALLAS, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AVIO Consulting, announced today that it was named the 2025 Datadog Partner Network (DPN) Marketplace Partner of the Year. Datadog, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, unveiled the award winners earlier today at its eighth annual DASH conference.

The DPN award winners were chosen based on the partners' revenue contribution and growth, product and services expansion and their proven commitment to providing their customers with the innovation, services and support needed to build and scale their businesses.

AVIO Consulting was selected as the DPN Marketplace Partner of the Year because of its commitment to launching new offerings and integration assets. AVIO Consulting is a premier Salesforce and MuleSoft partner, and launched a MuleSoft Observability integration that has delivered strong results. AVIO Consulting's specialized expertise has met a key need for Datadog customers.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as Datadog's DPN Marketplace Partner of the Year," said Brandon Dean, President of AVIO Consulting. "This award validates our deep commitment to delivering innovative observability solutions, particularly our MuleSoft Observability offering, which empowers clients to achieve unparalleled visibility and performance across their cloud applications. We look forward to expanding our successful partnership with Datadog."

"We are pleased to recognize AVIO Consulting as our DPN Marketplace Partner of the Year," said Jarrod Buckley, Vice President, Channels & Alliances at Datadog. "AVIO Consulting has made significant investments in their Datadog practices, consistently delivered successful outcomes for our joint customers, and achieved outstanding business results."

The Datadog Partner Network (DPN) is made up of Sales and Services Partners as well as Technology Partners. Sales and Services Partners include businesses such as Managed Service Providers, Resellers and Consultants. These businesses manage end-customer environments while incorporating Datadog into their service offering, resell Datadog's services to customers and leverage their Datadog expertise by providing short-term consulting services. Technology Partners are businesses offering integrations and complementary technologies or services to help customers achieve immediate time to value. Technology Partners can choose to list their offerings on Datadog's community Integrations page and commercial Marketplace.

AVIO Consulting is a premier consulting firm specializing in digital transformation through integration and automation solutions. With deep expertise in MuleSoft and Salesforce, AVIO helps organizations optimize their technology ecosystems, enabling seamless data connectivity and business process efficiency.

As a proud member of the Datadog Partner Network, AVIO Consulting leverages its MuleSoft integration expertise to deliver tailored solutions that enhance observability and scalability for modern enterprises. AVIO's commitment to quality, innovation, and client success drives its mission to solve complex challenges and empower businesses to achieve sustainable growth.

