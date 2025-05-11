Avi's Grill, New Kosher Mediterranean Haven Opens in Boca Raton

"The excitement in the community has been overwhelming," said Anat Sadok. We are thrilled to bring this to the community and to share a space where everyone can enjoy food that reflects the values we hold dear." Post this

Today, Avi's Grill is run by Avi's children and their brother-in-law: Anat Sadok, Yuval Sadok, and JR Munoz, who is married to Anat and Yuval's younger sister. Together, they are the partners behind the restaurant, carrying forward the values their parents instilled—family, integrity, kindness, and hard work.

"Every time someone steps into Avi's Grill, they're stepping into our story," said Anat Sadok. "It's about honoring our parents, preserving our heritage, and creating a space where people can gather over food made with love."

Yuval Sadok added, "Our father believed in building something meaningful. Opening this new location in Boca Raton is not just about a new address—it's about continuing his dream in a thriving, welcoming community."

JR Munoz, partner, shared, "It's been a privilege to be part of this journey. This isn't just a business—it's our family's heart on a plate. Every guest who walks through our doors becomes a part of that story."

The new Boca Raton location continues Avi's Grill's mission of delivering high-quality, kosher-certified Mediterranean cuisine in a warm, inviting environment. Guests can enjoy a diverse menu of favorites, including shawarma, falafel, kebabs, and shakshuka—all crafted with fresh ingredients and a deep respect for tradition. The restaurant is certified kosher by the Orthodox Rabbinical Board (ORB), meeting the highest standards of kashrut.

"The excitement in the community has been overwhelming," said Anat Sadok. "We've received so many messages from residents eager for a kosher dining option in East Boca. We are thrilled to be able to bring this to the community and to share a space where everyone can enjoy food that reflects the values we hold dear."

The official grand opening celebration will take place on Sunday, May 18, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon, a 10% discount for all new customers, and complimentary parking behind the restaurant.

About Avi's Grill

Avi's Grill is a family-run kosher Mediterranean restaurant founded in honor of Avi Zadok, whose vision and perseverance brought his family from Israel to the United States. Originally opened in Pompano Beach, the restaurant relocated to Boca Raton in 2025 to serve its growing community better. Avi's Grill blends traditional Mediterranean recipes with modern flavor and heartfelt hospitality. It is proudly operated by Avi's children and their extended family, continuing his legacy through every meal. For more information or to make your reservation, visit us at www.avisgrill.com or call 561-896-4951.

Media Contact

Hannah Zlatkiss, Cre8MediaHub.com, 1 3104181094, [email protected], Cre8MediaHub.com

Anat Sadok, Avi's Grill, 1 561-896-4951, [email protected], www.avisgrill.com

SOURCE Cre8MediaHub.com