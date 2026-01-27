Avistar.AI Partners with Milwaukee Cyber to Strengthen Regional Cybersecurity Infrastructure

This partnership represents our commitment to building robust cybersecurity infrastructure throughout the Midwest. The Milwaukee region is emerging as a significant hub for cybersecurity innovation." — Ivan Rahman, CEO of Avistar.AI Post this

"This partnership represents our commitment to building robust cybersecurity infrastructure throughout the Midwest," said Ivan Rahman, CEO of Avistar.AI. "By combining Avistar's advanced identity controls and risk quantification capabilities with Milwaukee Cyber's security services, we are creating a powerful solution for organizations looking to harden their security posture against increasingly sophisticated threats and meet evolving cyber insurance requirements."

The collaboration addresses the need for evidence-based security.

"Cyber insurance requirements and threat landscapes are becoming stricter and more complex every year," said Clint Laskowski, CEO of Milwaukee Cyber. "Partnering with Avistar.AI helps our clients clearly demonstrate the effectiveness of required controls such as MFA, privileged access, and immutable backups. This allows us to reduce friction and improve insurability while ensuring we aren't just checking compliance boxes, but truly securing the environment."

Milwaukee Cyber brings deep expertise in managed security services, compliance consulting, and incident response to the partnership. Together, the companies will deliver integrated solutions that address the full spectrum of cybersecurity challenges facing modern enterprises.

"The Milwaukee region is emerging as a significant hub for cybersecurity innovation," added Ivan Rahman. "This partnership demonstrates the strength of our local ecosystem and our shared commitment to protecting businesses from evolving cyber threats."

The collaboration is effective immediately, with both companies working together to serve clients across Wisconsin, Illinois, and the broader Midwest region.

About Avistar.AI Avistar.AI specializes in identity controls and cyber risk management solutions. Since its official launch in April 2025, Avistar has been helping organizations quantify and manage cyber risk through its innovative product suite. Based in the Midwest with operations spanning Madison, Milwaukee, and Chicago, Avistar is committed to making enterprise-grade security accessible to organizations of all sizes. Learn more at avistar.ai.

About Milwaukee Cyber Milwaukee Cyber is a Milwaukee-based cybersecurity services provider offering comprehensive security solutions including managed security services, compliance consulting, and incident response. The company is dedicated to protecting businesses throughout the Midwest from evolving cyber threats. Learn more at mkecyber.com.

Media Contacts:

Avistar.AI | Ivan Rahman, CEO | [email protected]

Milwaukee Cyber | Clint Laskowski, CEO | [email protected]

Media Contact

Ivan Rahman, Avistar AI, 1 773-232-9779, [email protected], http://avistar.ai/

Clint Laskowski, Milwaukee Cyber, [email protected], https://mkecyber.com/

SOURCE Avistar AI