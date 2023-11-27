Aviture Promotes Brandon Suponchick to Chief Technology Officer

"We are thrilled by Brandon's appointment as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Aviture. He has been an integral part of our organization for more than a decade, consistently demonstrating excellence in every role he has undertaken," says Mark Griffis, President and CEO of Aviture. Post this

For Aviture's future, Brandon believes it is critical to continue finding ways for Aviture to remain at the forefront of evolving technology and practices. He notes that technology changes come in waves, and as a consultancy, our goal must be to strike a balance between the leading edge and the bleeding edge. Aviture's clients rely on us to guide them to make informed decisions about which of these emerging technologies to strategically invest in and when. Brandon values that trust and is excited to continue making a positive impact for our partners.

"We are thrilled by Brandon's appointment as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Aviture. He has been an integral part of our organization for more than a decade, consistently demonstrating excellence in every role he has undertaken," says Mark Griffis, President and CEO of Aviture. "Brandon possesses a remarkable talent for aligning cutting-edge solutions with tangible business benefits and return on investment for our clients. His contributions have played a significant role in transitioning Aviture from a technology vendor to a strategic partner. Brandon embodies Aviture's core values, both in our internal operations and in our interactions with clients. With him in this pivotal role, Aviture is poised to continue tackling complex challenges and making even greater impacts for our clients."

In his new role as CTO, Brandon will direct the use of technologies, security implementation, and operational innovation across Aviture. His responsibilities extend beyond the technical concerns to ensure that Aviture's engineering process seamlessly aligns with the end-to-end customer experience. With his extensive career in software development, Brandon has a deep understanding of the evolving technology landscape and a proven track record of successfully implementing solutions to address complex challenges, making him a valuable addition to Aviture's leadership team.

"I am very excited; I have been working with leadership on positioning myself for these changes for a long time. For the better part of 10 years, I've been given opportunities to continue to grow, expand, and stretch myself in ways that don't only include technology. With this new role I am excited to apply what I've learned and work on a business as much as work for a business," says Brandon. "All that experience and preparation is for this moment, and it is really a cumulation of my time here at Aviture."

