Aviture Secures 4-Year Contract with the U.S. Air Force for Ongoing Development of Aim High

Aim High is a capability-rich mobile application that effectively educates 4.4 million eligible recruits about news, events, and the career opportunities the Air Force offers. Aim High accommodates the needs of USAF recruiters, recruits, family members, and the general public through "digital interaction" features to engage all three audiences.

With over 360,000 total downloads and 23,000 monthly users, Aim High has been a critical and successful application for AFRS. The new contract allows Aviture to continue to innovate and develop tools to empower everyone as a recruiter, coinciding with initiatives such as the launch of the new Stellar Talent Acquisition Recruiting Referral program (STARR). This program authorizes enlisted service members to receive up to two Air and Space Achievement Medals for referring three enlisted accessions applicants, or the Air and Space Commendation Medal for referring five enlisted accessions applicants who depart for basic military training. Applications for the STARR program are submitted via the Aim High application, and simply require the service member to create an account.

"We are incredibly excited about this new contract and continuing our partnership with Aviture. Time-saving features for the recruiters allow them to concentrate more on the recruiting aspect and less on the administration side of the job," said MSgt Josh Mustin, Superintendent, Cyber Integrations Branch. "Expansion within the application to include more aspects of our Total Force partners (Air National Guard and Air Reserve) as well as the US Space Force will help us diversify our leads to the component they desire making it a better fit for them in the long-term."

The next four years will see ongoing advancements to the Aim High application, continuing to make sure that the highest quality candidates for U.S. Airmen and Guardians in the Air and Space Force are connected with the right people and materials.

Aviture is a veteran-owned, small-disadvantaged, minority-owned software consulting company uniquely suited to tackle the logistical challenges of government software needs. Aviture combines extensive government software experience with lessons learned from decades of commercial contracts to distinguish its work from that of other consultants. Custom software solutions from Aviture make strategic real-time planning possible, even with data coming from multiple sources at a high velocity.

Aviture's expertise in software consulting, user engagement, system integrations, data engineering, hybrid/cloud architecture, and the internet of things in the government and commercial sectors has won numerous awards and helped clients across the country achieve the Art of the Possible. Learn about Aviture at https://www.aviture.us.com/.

