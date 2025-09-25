Aviva Aesthetics Expands Footprint in Pacific Northwest with Addition of Illume Aesthetics to National Platform

"This partnership allows us to expand our impact while maintaining the culture and values that make Illume unique." Post this

Illume Aesthetics offers a comprehensive suite of advanced services — from injectables and laser treatments to non-surgical facelifts, wellness therapies, women's health, body contouring, and medical weight loss — reflecting their dedication to a true 360° approach to patient care.

"Joining Aviva is an exciting next step in Illume's journey," said Jen Bullock, FNP, founder of Illume Aesthetics. "We are deeply committed to our patients and our community. This partnership allows us to expand our impact while maintaining the culture and values that make Illume unique. Aviva's entrepreneur-led model is exactly what we were looking for — a partner that brings resources and expertise without compromising our independence or the boutique experience our clients love."

Aviva Aesthetics operates across multiple states with practices that are market leaders in their regions. By aligning with Illume Aesthetics, Aviva continues to execute its strategy of partnering with best-in-class medical spa owners who share a vision for innovation, growth, and disrupting the status quo of the traditional consolidation approach.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jen, Ben, and the Illume team to Aviva," said Tyler Weinberg, CEO of Aviva Aesthetics. "Illume exemplifies the type of practice we want to partner with: strong leadership, a commitment to patient-centered care, and true entrepreneurial spirit. This expansion within the Pacific Northwest is an important milestone as we continue to scale Aviva into the leading entrepreneur-owned aesthetics platform nationwide."

About Illume Aesthetics:

Based in Ashland, Oregon, Illume Aesthetics is a premier medical spa founded and led by Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Bullock. Recognized as a master injector with expertise in facial aesthetics and women's intimate wellness, Jennifer has built Illume into one of the region's most trusted destinations for advanced aesthetic medicine. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services including injectables, laser treatments, facial rejuvenation, wellness therapies, and more. With nearly 800 five-star Google reviews, Illume Aesthetics is consistently ranked among the top medical spas in the United States. For more information, visit www.illumeaesthetics.com.

About Aviva Aesthetics:

Founded in 2024 through a partnership with DuneGlass Capital, Aviva Aesthetics is a forward-thinking medical spa platform that offers a unique approach to growing, scaling, and empowering aesthetic practices.

Unlike traditional private-equity models, Aviva offers a distinctive Entrepreneur Equity™ structure, which allows med spa owners to maintain operational autonomy and clinical freedom while benefiting from economies of scale and higher business valuation. Owners maintain complete control over services, branding, and staffing while tapping into centralized support resources for finance, accounting, HR, marketing, procurement, and more.

With strategic partnerships already in place across the U.S., Aviva Aesthetics is building a collaborative network of like‑minded medical spa entrepreneurs dedicated to business excellence, a shared mission, and the highest standards in patient care. By joining Aviva, practice owners unlock a lucrative opportunity to build something bigger. Visit www.avivaaesthetics.com or email [email protected] to learn more.

