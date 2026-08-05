Aviva Aesthetics Expands into Illinois with Senara Med Spa Partnership

"We started down the traditional private equity path. Every version of that deal ended the same way: someone else owning what we spent over twenty years building. Aviva gave us a reason to change course." Post this

"Keith and Penny built something rare: a practice broad enough to treat the whole patient and disciplined enough to do it well at scale," said Tyler Weinberg, CEO of Aviva Aesthetics. "They are the kind of owners our model was designed for — operators who want scale without giving up the thing they spent twenty years building."

Aviva's model departs from the traditional private equity roll-up. Practice owners keep full ownership of their businesses while gaining shared services, purchasing power, operational support, and greater financial upside. Each practice keeps its own brand, team, and culture.

"We started down the traditional private equity path — we took the meetings, reviewed the structures, and got far enough to understand exactly what we would be signing," said Penny Kramer, Co-Founder and CEO of Senara Med Spa. "Every version of that deal ended the same way: someone else owning what we spent over twenty years building. Aviva gave us a reason to change course. We keep our ownership, our brand, and our team, while joining a community of practice owners who openly share ideas, experiences, and best practices to help one another grow."

Aviva Aesthetics now spans 20 locations across 13 states, continuing to grow a national network of founder-led medical aesthetics practices committed to preserving independence while building long-term value together.

About Aviva Aesthetics

Aviva Aesthetics is a next-generation medical aesthetics platform built to empower owners through a partnership model that preserves ownership, control, and long-term financial upside. Unlike traditional private equity roll-ups, Aviva's Entrepreneur Equity™ structure enables founders to retain full equity in their businesses while unlocking economies of scale, purchasing power, and back-office support. Partner practices can optimize operations, accelerate growth, improve EBITDA, and build businesses that can command up to 2–3x the valuation of a traditional private equity exit. For more information, visit www.avivaaesthetics.com.

About Senara Medical Spa

Founded in 2002, Senara Medical Spa is an integrated health, wellness, and medical aesthetics practice located in Peoria, Illinois. Operating from a 12,000-square-foot wellness campus, Senara offers advanced medical aesthetic treatments alongside functional medicine, hormone optimization, medical weight management, massage therapy, and wellness services. Led by Co-Founders Dr. Keith Kramer and Penny Kramer, the practice has earned more than 850 Google reviews, reflecting its longstanding commitment to exceptional patient care, clinical excellence, and personalized treatment experiences.

Media Contact

Audrey Neff, Aviva Aesthetics, 1 4077939254, [email protected], https://avivaaesthetics.com/

SOURCE Aviva Aesthetics