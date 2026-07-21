Aviva Aesthetics Expands Into Ohio Through Partnership With Vitality Health

"Aviva offered a completely different path than traditional private equity — one that allows us to remain sole owners of our practice while gaining access to a community of like-minded entrepreneurs committed to building something bigger together." Post this

"From the very beginning, our mission has been to help patients feel their best by delivering exceptional experiences without compromising on quality or relationships," said Alana Mercer, PA-C, founder of Vitality Health. "Aviva offered a completely different path than traditional private equity — one that allows us to remain sole owners of our practice while gaining access to a community of like-minded entrepreneurs committed to building something bigger together."

Through its Entrepreneur Equity™ structure, Aviva enables founders to retain 100% ownership of their businesses while gaining the scale, purchasing power, and back-office support of a national platform. Because partner practices share resources and operational infrastructure, founders can grow EBITDA and command valuations and multiples typically reserved for private equity groups and large enterprise brands. Aviva is governed by an owner-majority Board of Directors composed of founders who continue to actively operate their own practices.

"We're thrilled to welcome Alana and the entire Vitality Health team to Aviva," said Tyler Weinberg, CEO of Aviva Aesthetics. "Alana has built an outstanding practice with an incredible team and an unwavering commitment to clinical excellence. She embodies the entrepreneurial mindset that defines our organization, and we're excited to support Vitality Health's continued growth as we expand into Ohio."

The addition of Vitality Health strengthens Aviva's growing network of founder-led practices nationwide and advances its mission of proving there is a better alternative to the traditional private equity roll-up model.

About Vitality Health

Vitality Health is a medical aesthetics and wellness practice based in Avon, Ohio. Founded in 2014 by Alana Mercer, PA-C, the practice provides personalized aesthetic and wellness services — including injectables, laser treatments, skin rejuvenation, wellness therapies, weight management, and hormone optimization — focused on helping patients achieve natural-looking results while improving their overall health and confidence.

About Aviva Aesthetics

Aviva Aesthetics is a next-generation medical aesthetics platform built to empower owners through a partnership model that preserves ownership, control, and long-term financial upside. Unlike traditional private equity roll-ups, Aviva's Entrepreneur Equity™ structure enables founders to retain full equity in their businesses while unlocking economies of scale, purchasing power, and back-office support. Partner practices can optimize operations, accelerate growth, improve EBITDA, and build businesses that can command up to 2–3x the valuation of a traditional private equity exit. For more information, visit www.avivaaesthetics.com.

Media Contact

Audrey Neff, Aviva Aesthetics, 1 4077939254, [email protected], Aviva Aesthetics

SOURCE Aviva Aesthetics