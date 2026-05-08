Aviva Aesthetics Expands Mid-Atlantic Footprint with Aesthetic Artistry Laser Center, Accelerating National Growth

"Joining Aviva Aesthetics allows me to maintain full ownership of my practice while gaining access to the infrastructure and scale needed to continue growing." Post this

"Aesthetic Artistry anchors our presence in the DC-Maryland-Virginia corridor," said Tyler Weinberg, CEO of Aviva Aesthetics. "Morgan is exactly the kind of partner we built Aviva for — a nationally recognized operator with a clinically rigorous, founder-led practice who wants to keep scaling without giving up control of what he built."

A board-certified expert in cosmetic and aesthetic laser surgery and Fellow of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, Morgan is a national trainer and speaker for leading aesthetic companies, including serving as an AMI Trainer for Allergan, a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) for Cartessa Aesthetics, and a PACE Trainer for Revanesse.

"Joining Aviva Aesthetics allows me to maintain full ownership of my practice while gaining access to the infrastructure and scale needed to continue growing," said Morgan Gale. "It's a model that aligns with the core values I believe are essential in the way I've always approached my patients and my business — focusing on both clinical excellence and long-term value."

Through its Entrepreneur Equity™ model, Aviva enables practice owners to retain 100% ownership and autonomy while benefiting from shared resources, operational support, and participation in a future platform-level transaction.

About Aesthetic Artistry Laser Center

Aesthetic Artistry Laser Center is a premier, luxury medical spa providing state-of-the-art injectable aesthetics and laser treatments for women and men in the greater Bethesda and Annapolis, MD and Arlington, VA areas. Founded by Morgan Gale, CRNP, the practice is known for its commitment to creating an elevated patient experience that harmonizes advanced clinical precision and bespoke results-driven care.

About Aviva Aesthetics

Aviva Aesthetics is a next generation medical aesthetics platform built to empower med spa owners through a true partnership model that preserves ownership, control, and long-term financial upside. Unlike traditional private equity roll-ups, Aviva's Entrepreneur Equity™ structure enables med spa founders to stay in control and retain full equity in their business, while unlocking economies of scale and back-office support.

By partnering with Aviva, med spa owners can strategically optimize operations, accelerate growth, improve EBITDA, and receive a 2–3x higher business valuation compared to a traditional PE exit. Aviva Aesthetics is redefining success in medical aesthetics and putting the power back in the hands of where it belongs — with medical spa entrepreneurs. Learn more at www.avivaaesthetics.com.

Media Contact

Audrey Neff, Aviva Aesthetics, 1 4077939254, [email protected], https://avivaaesthetics.com/

SOURCE Aviva Aesthetics